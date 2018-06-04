The big three high school arms

Vanderbilt's 2018 signing class is loaded with pitching, but three arms--Ethan Hankins, Kumar Rocker and Ryan Weathers--stand out. Weathers, son of former MLB pitcher David Weathers, is almost certain to go in the first round--and probably the top half of the first round--and sign. Hankins probably will also, but there's perhaps a smidgen of doubt. The Georgia right-hander was a candidate for No. 1 overall before the season started, but arm issues and a velocity dropped him down the board. Hankins is likely gone, but, a lot depends on what teams think of Hankins's health and how Hankins sees his current value as well as the value of three years of VU and what it could do for his future value. The difference in signing bonus between the top pick and the end of the first round is nearly $6 million, and about a million and a half between the middle and the end of the first round. On the other hand, teams talk to prospects and have a good idea as to what it will take to sign a player. And if you see Hankins picked in the first round, he's almost certainly gone. Not since Louisville's Kyle Funkhouser (35th overall in 2015) has a player picked in the first round failed to sign. (LATE CORRECTION: Tampa Bay did not sign Oregon State's Drew Rasmussen after picking him No. 31 overall last year. Late concerns surfaced over Rasmussen's elbow, and sure enough, he needed Tommy John surgery and didn't play baseball in 2018.) Rocker may be the most interesting VU recruit to watch in the entire draft. A potential top-five overall candidate before the season started, has dropped out of the first round of a number of mock drafts, but certainly remains a possibility to go in in that area. Rocker's father, Tracy, makes just over a half-million dollars as an assistant on the University of Tennessee football staff.

Other elite high school prospects

Middle infielder Xavier Edwards is a top-50 talent, and is beginning to show up as a first-rounder in mock drafts. It would be a shock to see him at VU. Catcher Will Banfield isn't showing up in a lot of first-round mocks, but, the Gwinnett Daily Post believes the first round could be a possibility. Banfield's coming to campus would be a huge surprise. Watch Ohio pitcher Austin Becker carefully. He recently told the Columbus Dispatch that it will take a six-figure signing bonus to forgo college. He's a consensus top-75 prospect, and both Baseball America and D1Baseball have rated him just inside the top 20. Teams aren't bound to stick exactly to slot money, but the first 64 slots command a bonus of $1 million or more. Two-way talent Nick Northcut, the Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year, ranks in the same range as Becker. So does California lefty Brett Hansen, a late commitment whose potential Mormon mission is a wild card. Knoxville outfielder Ryder Green ranks a couple dozen spots below those two, but it may be tough for the Commodores to get him to campus. Mt. Juliet pitcher Ethan Smith rocketed up draft boards as a senior, and, based on comments to the Lebanon Democrat five days ago, believes he could go in the first two rounds. First baseman John Malcolm could easily see his name called in the first 10 rounds. However, high school first basemen aren't usually hot commodities, and Malcom would figure to benefit from three years of college. Baseball America also lists a pair of Floridians, right-hander Chance Huff and outfielder Isiah Thomas, among its top 500 draft prospects. There are nine other players in VU's 2018 class, and all are good enough to be drafted. Again, you can read more about each of them here.

