2018 MLB Draft has monumental significance for Vanderbilt
The Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft is always a big event for Vanderbilt, but this year's draft is easily one of the most significant for the program.
The Commodores easily have the top-rated recruiting class in the country. That should still be the case even after the draft takes it toll, but there's a wide range of outcomes as to which high school players could go to VU or sign professionally. Here's a list of each of the Class of 2018 signees and commitments.
Vanderbilt also has a number of current players who will be picked, some of whom could have a decision as to whether to return for another season.
The draft is a 40-round event. Seventy-eight picks will be made on Monday night; starting with 30 first-round selections, six more ompensatory picks for teams which lost free agents, followed by seven picks in the "Competitive Balance" round, which is explained here.
Coverage of the draft begins at 5 Central on MLB Network, with the first pick coming around six. Only the first round will be on TV, though MLB.com will carry video of Round 2 online.
Also, here's a good primer on the draft how it works, and it includes slot values for each pick.
As with the Commodores' current roster and their current class of high school players, there's a ton to follow. We break it down for you below.
The big three high school arms
Vanderbilt's 2018 signing class is loaded with pitching, but three arms--Ethan Hankins, Kumar Rocker and Ryan Weathers--stand out.
Weathers, son of former MLB pitcher David Weathers, is almost certain to go in the first round--and probably the top half of the first round--and sign.
Hankins probably will also, but there's perhaps a smidgen of doubt. The Georgia right-hander was a candidate for No. 1 overall before the season started, but arm issues and a velocity dropped him down the board.
Hankins is likely gone, but, a lot depends on what teams think of Hankins's health and how Hankins sees his current value as well as the value of three years of VU and what it could do for his future value. The difference in signing bonus between the top pick and the end of the first round is nearly $6 million, and about a million and a half between the middle and the end of the first round.
On the other hand, teams talk to prospects and have a good idea as to what it will take to sign a player. And if you see Hankins picked in the first round, he's almost certainly gone. Not since Louisville's Kyle Funkhouser (35th overall in 2015) has a player picked in the first round failed to sign. (LATE CORRECTION: Tampa Bay did not sign Oregon State's Drew Rasmussen after picking him No. 31 overall last year. Late concerns surfaced over Rasmussen's elbow, and sure enough, he needed Tommy John surgery and didn't play baseball in 2018.)
Rocker may be the most interesting VU recruit to watch in the entire draft.
A potential top-five overall candidate before the season started, has dropped out of the first round of a number of mock drafts, but certainly remains a possibility to go in in that area. Rocker's father, Tracy, makes just over a half-million dollars as an assistant on the University of Tennessee football staff.
Other elite high school prospects
Middle infielder Xavier Edwards is a top-50 talent, and is beginning to show up as a first-rounder in mock drafts. It would be a shock to see him at VU.
Catcher Will Banfield isn't showing up in a lot of first-round mocks, but, the Gwinnett Daily Post believes the first round could be a possibility. Banfield's coming to campus would be a huge surprise.
Watch Ohio pitcher Austin Becker carefully. He recently told the Columbus Dispatch that it will take a six-figure signing bonus to forgo college. He's a consensus top-75 prospect, and both Baseball America and D1Baseball have rated him just inside the top 20. Teams aren't bound to stick exactly to slot money, but the first 64 slots command a bonus of $1 million or more.
Two-way talent Nick Northcut, the Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year, ranks in the same range as Becker. So does California lefty Brett Hansen, a late commitment whose potential Mormon mission is a wild card.
Knoxville outfielder Ryder Green ranks a couple dozen spots below those two, but it may be tough for the Commodores to get him to campus.
Mt. Juliet pitcher Ethan Smith rocketed up draft boards as a senior, and, based on comments to the Lebanon Democrat five days ago, believes he could go in the first two rounds.
First baseman John Malcolm could easily see his name called in the first 10 rounds. However, high school first basemen aren't usually hot commodities, and Malcom would figure to benefit from three years of college.
Baseball America also lists a pair of Floridians, right-hander Chance Huff and outfielder Isiah Thomas, among its top 500 draft prospects.
There are nine other players in VU's 2018 class, and all are good enough to be drafted. Again, you can read more about each of them here.
Current Commodores see their stock rise late
Right-handed reliever Reid Schaller is the rare draft-eligible sophomore. Schaller sat out his freshman year with an injury, and a stellar 2018 could have put him in the first two or three rounds. That didn't really happen--he posted a 2.05 ERA in 26 2/3 innings, with 36 strikeouts, eight walks and 10 extra-base hits against him--but Schaller has pitched well the last two or three weeks and touched 98 with his fastball in Clemson.
Watch carefully to see where Schaller is picked. He has two years of leverage left, and it's not hard to picture him as a future first-rounder. But, players picked in the top 10 rounds almost always sign, so seeing him go off the board there is likely a good indication as to what's coming next.
Shortstop Connor Kaiser was considered a possible top-five round pick coming into the season because of (and this is conservatively stated) his elite defense. Kaiser did absolutely nothing to hurt himself on that end. The question has been whether he can hit enough to be a a Big Leaguer, and it will be interesting to see what affect Sunday's "where did that come from?" three home-run game (Kaiser had three homers all season before that) has on where he's picked.
There are two other late-blooming juniors worth watching.
Right-hander Chandler Day has always had talent, but the production has been uneven throughout his career, mostly due to spotty control and command. That all changed in recent weeks. Vanderbilt moved Day to the closer's role, where he has recently flourished. Day now has 45 strikeouts and 16 walks in 36 1/3 innings with a 3.22 ERA, and he's been rightfully trusted in high-leverage situations.
Mock drafts more than a year out are ridiculously premature, but a year or two ago, Day was showing up as a first-rounder in many of them. With a fastball sitting around 93-94 and a good slider, and now, some production to back them up, it's hard to imagine Day won't go somewhere in the first 10 rounds.
Catcher Stephen Scott is athletic enough to play left field, has a quality arm behind the plate, and a good batting eye. Winner of last summer's Cape Cod Home Run Derby, the junior's always had power potential. That's been realized, as Scott has exploded for eight home runs in his last 11 games, and they're generally not cheap. It will be interesting to see how much the last three weeks have helped his stock rise.
Patrick Raby was a top-200 prospect for this draft before the season. Baseball America still lists him as one, but that's becoming less plausible as Raby pitched poorly in two of his last three starts and was relegated to the bullpen in Clemson. Raby was hurt to start the season and never had his trademark control most of the year, which begs questions as to whether he was ever 100 percent.
There's a possibility that Raby could come back for his senior year and improve his stock, which would give the Commodores another established commodity in their weekend rotation.
Second baseman Ethan Paul struck out too much (60 times in 217 at-bats) to improve his draft stock as a junior. But Paul has nice tools--a good glove, nice all-over-the-field pop, and sneaky-good base running (17-of-18 on steals)--and that should be enough to give him professional value.
Right-hander Maddux Conger has always thrown hard and been tough to hit. He's never been able to control those pitches long enough to play a meaningful role until recent weeks, when the junior has been used in some high-leverage spots. Conger is talented enough to get picked and may be wise to go with his stock perhaps higher than it's been in a year or two.
Alonzo Jones is another wild card. One of the fastest players at any level of baseball, Jones didn't realize his potential his first two seasons, and though he played well at times as a junior, an oblique injury suffered about a month ago has derailed his 2018. (Jones was not on VU's Clemson Regional roster.) His speed makes him draft-able, and unless Jones can return to the infield and start there, his path to playing time at VU for 2019 may be blocked.
Paxton Stover is a lefty reliever who's been effective in a limited role this year, and while outfielder Walker Gristanti walks a ton and has raw power. That could be enough to get either picked late.