2019 Recruiting Class by the Numbers
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Vanderbilt closed out the 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday by adding two more pieces to their puzzle, crossing the finish line with 21 total signees from the high school and junior college ranks....
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news