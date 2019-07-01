Here's our pick for superlatives for Vanderbilt historic 2019 baseball season.

Co-Most Valuable Players

Right fielder J.J. Bleday and Austin Martin were 1a and 1b the entire season, and even now, it's tough to separate the two. Both earned first-team All-American honors and are among Vandy's greatest ever. Bleday played in all 71 games and hit slightly better, but Martin played a more challenging defensive position and fielded well: a .943 percentage--excellent for a college third baseman--while making the SEC's All-Defensive Team. Bleday was also good in right, committing two errors in 110 chances. It's close enough to justify splitting the vote, but Bleday's five extra games and 24 extra plate appearances give him the slightest of nods over Martin. Or at least it was until I remembered to look up stats in SEC regular-season games. Martin hit .424/.500/.610 in those contests, while Bleday batted .304/.438/.687. It's close enough to split the vote without feeling like I've taken the easy way out--so I will.

Co-Pitching MVPs

Mason Hickman had the team's best ERA (2.05) among starters in 96 2/3, while Kumar Rocker 3.25 mark (in 99 2/3) lagged significantly behind. But Rocker threw all of his in weekend play, while Hickman worked in mid-week games against lesser opponents. And, of course, Rocker (28 IP, 15 H, 1 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 44 Ks) was VU's best pitcher in NCAA Tournament play, though Hickman (23 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 10 BB, 32 Ks). Rocker was clearly the team's best pitcher down the stretch--and probably the country's, for that matter. But this is a whole-season award, and while Rocker endured some growing pains early, Hickman's hiccups were virtually non-existent. His worst two appearances: seven innings, four runs (all earned), one walk and nine strikeouts in against Western Kentucky, and a four-inning, three-earned run appearance against TCU. It's darned-near impossible to pitch 20 games and not have a worse outing than that, but that's the consistency the sophomore showed all season. Given that the whole season has to matter, as does pitching the best in the biggest spots, I don''t have a problem splitting the award.

Best hitter

According to the Bill James formula I use, J.J. Bleday was responsible for "creating" 89.8 of VU's 578 runs this season, a clip of 12.70 per 27 outs he made. (Martin was second at 82.5, and 12.66). Bleday was also more productive with runners on, which didn't reflect in the RC/27 numbers.

Best fielder

The Commodores had two SEC All-Defensive Team picks in Martin and first baseman Julian Infante. VU had two players at high-impact defensive positions who were both durable and excellent in shortstop Ethan Paul, who played all 71 games and fielded .964, and catcher Philip Clarke, who played 70 contests (albeit DH-ing several of those) and fielded .990. And then there was second baseman Harrison Ray, who undoubtedly led the team in highlight-reel plays.

I narrowed it to Clarke and Paul, with the nod to Paul thanks to volume of playing time. Though playing catcher is more physically demanding, Clarke played about 65 percent of the time there, while I'd estimate Paul logged about 98 percent of time at short. Paul, while not usually flashy, rarely made either mental or physical (nine errors) mistakes all season and was an absolute rock in his first full season at short.

Best relief pitcher

This one's easy. Tyler Brown amassed a 2.19 ERA over 49 1/3 innings, striking out 65, walking nine and never hitting a batter while breaking the school record with 17 saves. The sophomore pitched 31 times--all but three covering at least an inning--and only four times did he allow run, earned or otherwise, all season. He went 3-1, which means he was heavily involved in a positive way in just over a third of VU's victories.

Most improved everyday player

Harrison Ray struck out a team-high 73 times, but dramatically improved his selectivity and the quality of his at-bats over the season's last third. That affected his production, which improved from 4.39 RC/27 last year to 5.95 this season. His speed helped break open several innings with his ability to take extra bases, and he led the team with 21 steals on 24 attempts. Ray was also a defensive stalwart, particularly impressive in that VU considered him best suited for the outfield, yet started him at third early before moving him to second.

Most improved pitcher

This is a tie between Tyler Brown and Mason Hickman. Brown's numbers last year, followed by this year's: IP: 37 1/3 - 49 1/3 ERA: 6.03 - 2.19 Runners allowed per inning: 1.53 - 0.89 Strikeout rate: 25 percent - 34 percent

And for Hickman: IP: 74 1/3 - 96 2/3 ERA: 5.21 - 2.05 Runners allowed per inning: 1.40 - 1.01 Strikeout rate: 21 percent - 33 percent

As much criticism as pitching coach Scott Brown took at times this year for not developing some of the staff's older arms, the success with these two should be noted.

Most underrated hitter

Stephen Scott should have been a first-team All-SEC outfielder, yet made neither that, nor the second teamThough I have not updated his SEC competitors to reflect the postseason, Scott's 10.75 RC/27, I think, was the league's fourth-best offensive season. And, it's not as if Scott "snuck up" on the voters after "creating" runs at a 9.47 clip in 2018. Per plate appearance throughout his career, the senior was one of the most effective hitters in coach Tim Corbin's Vanderbilt tenure.

Most underrated pitcher

Lefty Jake Eder quietly had a great relief season, throwing 39 1/3 innings with 41 strikeouts, 16 walks, a 2.97 ERA and a .200 average against. Eder was uneven at times, allowing an earned run in seven of his nine appearances. But some was due to usage; the Commodores often threw Eder several innings at a time. His last seven appearances spanned 15 2/3 innings and the sophomore gave up just two earned runs in that time. All those innings came at times in which VU was battling for a title of some sort, whether that be the SEC's regular-season, the conference tournament or the NCAA Tournament.

Best individual performance

I think it's safe to say that Kumar Rocker's 19-strikeout, complete-game, no-hit performance against Duke in a Super Regional elimination game gets the nod.

Most forgotten contribution

Patrick Raby didn't pitch well the season's last month, but was excellent before that. The senior, the program's all-time win season, finished 2019 at 10-1. While not always pretty, Raby was generally effective. In his first 14 starts, he allowed more than three earned runs just twice, and went at least five innings in 11 of those. He finished the season with a 3.08 ERA.

The "Nice to meet you, Mr. Gehrig," award

Cooper Davis did nothing to lose his job, other than get hurt. Davis barely played the last third of the season, but was quite good on balance, hitting .331/.441/.421 and producing almost eight runs per 27 outs made. With the possible exception of Ray, he was the fastest guy on the team. Davis should be an every-day player in 2020, and a reason the offense shouldn't fall off as much as most might think.

Most heartwarming individual moment, Part 1

There were smiles all around when Julian Infante won Nashville Regional MVP with his weekend power surge. The senior ranks as perhaps the nicest, most conscientious people and best teammates to ever come through the program.

Most heartwarming individual moment, Part 2

Seeing Donny Everett's parents, Teddy and Susan Everett, take the stage for the national title trophy presentation.

Best comeback

Vanderbilt trailed Ole Miss by a 9-1 score entering the third inning of the SEC Tournament championship game. The Commodores came back to win, 10-9.

Stat that best explained the season

Vanderbilt's 100 home runs, which led the NCAA.

This team was so deep that...