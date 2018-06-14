2020 4-star DE target visits Vanderbilt
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Last week, Vanderbilt hosted highly-touted 2020 defensive end target Greg Hudgins out of St. Johns College (D.C.), who came away impressed with the academic prestige."I'm heavy on academics," Hudgi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news