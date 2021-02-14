Aside from the loss of second-round picks Cole Henry and Daniel Cabrera to the MLB Draft, everyone returns in 2021, so LSU looks to be loaded - especially on the mound.

The Tigers took early lumps to start 2020, losing back-to-back games at home to Nicholls State and Eastern Kentucky before ending the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season on a four-game winning streak heading into what they thought would be the start of SEC play.

Coming off of a heartbreaking loss at home to Florida State in the Super Regionals to Florida State, LSU was going to be in reloading mode heading into the 2020 season with so many new faces, particularly at the plate.

Hayden Travinski, So. (R/R) .059/.059/.235, 1 HR, 1 RBI in 17 AB in '20 Also a backup catcher, has a lot of power, could DH

Cade Beloso, Jr. (L/L) .313/.353/.453, 4 2B, 1 3B 1 HR, 12 RBI in 64 AB in '20 Moving from 1B/DH to LF after shedding 20 pounds in the offseason

Collier Cranford, So. (R/R) .286/.394/.357, 2 2B, 6 RBI in 28 ABs in '20 Best glove on the team, but must improve with the bat to stay in the lineup

Cade Doughty, So. (R/R) .278/.365/.407, 1 2B, 2 HR, 12 RBI in 54 AB in '20 No. 42 overall recruit in 2019 class, per Perfect Game

Alex Milazzo, So. (R/R) .186/.340/.279, 1 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI in 43 AB in '20 Must improve at the plate to stay in the lineup, but has cannon right arm

Youth will be the name of the game in the infield for LSU heading into the 2021 season as the Tigers are expected to see three to four new starters across the infield, and even perhaps behind the plate.

There is solid competition on the left side of the infield. At shortstop, sophomore Collier Cranford returns after not making an error during the shortened season, but he's being pushed by sophomore Zach Arnold and freshman Jordan Thompson has also had his moments. Will Safford, a true freshman from University High, is considered the most versatile of all the players competing for time on the left side of the infield.

If the season started today, the battle at shortstop is still very much in the air between Cranford and Arnold, with whomever doesn’t get the shortstop job competing with Safford and Thompson for the job at third base.

Safford seems to have the inside route to the starting job at third base. Reminding many of former LSU standout Tyler Hanover, the 5-food-8 Safford is one of the best left-handed hitters on the team.

While the bat isn’t expected to be a problem, Safford must continue to work on his arm strength if he is to nail down the third base spot on a more permanent basis.

While the left side of the infield is still in flux, things are pretty much settled on the right side with Cade Doughty returning at second base and freshman Tre’ Morgan locking down first base.

A highly touted freshman a season ago, Doughty hit .278 with a pair of home runs and 12 runs driven in. Doughty hit close to .400 in a collegiate summer league in Florida this past year. Defensively, Doughty is a solid player, but his biggest focus must be to limit the lapses that sometimes come at inopportune times.

Another highly touted freshman, Morgan - a New Orleans native - comes to LSU after missing the entire 2020 season because of Tommy John surgery. In terms of Morgan’s overall health, he is expected to be fine and is throwing the ball every day at practice.

Behind the plate sophomore Alex Milazzo returns as one of the best throwing catchers in the SEC. Milazzo’s presence behind the plate is elite, but he must continue to improve at the plate, as he hit just .186 in 13 starts last season.

Perhaps the most certainty in the outfield is in center field. Junior Giovanni DiGiacomo returns and is expected to be the leader in the outfield for the Tigers. In a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, DiGiacomo was the leading hitter for the Tigers, hitting .351 and stealing five bases in six attempts. Also nearly as important, he didn’t commit an error in 33 chances.

The biggest improvement DiGiacomo must make at the plate is limiting his swing and misses. If he can put the ball in play and take advantage of his outstanding speed he has a chance to have a special year.

Others who could see time in center field include sophomore Maurice Hampton Jr. and talented freshman Dylan Crews.

Limited to only 26 at-bats in 2020 because of his football responsibilities and COVID-19, another year of experience for Hampton should only benefit the talented two-sport star. He was scheduled to play in a summer baseball league locally, but was unable because of the pandemic.

One of the most heralded recruits in recent memory appears to be projected to start in right field for the Tigers. Crews is a 6-foot, 200-pound power-hitting stud out of Longwood, Fla. Taking his name out of the 2020 MLB Draft consideration, it is believed Crews turned down at least $1.5 million dollars in guaranteed money. His power was no more evident than this fall when he had nearly 20 baseballs fly off his bat at over 100 mph, according to the LSU baseball data page.

Hampton and junior Gavin Dugas could also possibly see some playing time in right field.

Perhaps one of the biggest changes will be in left field as junior Cade Beloso is projected to get the first shot. A first baseman/designated hitter for much of his first two years at LSU, Beloso has dropped over 20 pounds and has shown the ability to play well in the field.

Beloso's move gives the Tigers the ability to get a big-hitting bat in the designated hitter role such as sophomore catcher Hayden Travinski, Dugas or Morgan.

Two other names to keep an eye on in the outfield are junior Drew Bianco and sophomore Mitchell Sanford.