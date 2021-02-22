 Vanderbilt Football Recruiting - 2021 Signing Day Focus: Defensive Backs
2021 Signing Class Focus: Defensive Backs

John Howse was one of Vandy's big in-state hauls in the 2021 class
John Howse was one of Vandy's big in-state hauls in the 2021 class (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)
Justin Angel and Sean Williams
Justin Angel and Sean Williams of VandySports.com go in-depth and discuss the Commodores' 2021 defensive back signees, including film breakdowns of each.

