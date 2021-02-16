VandySports - 2023 In-state OL Luke Brown talks Vanderbilt offer

When Clark Lea took the Vanderbilt head-coaching job, he talked about the importance of recruiting the areas within a 5-hour radius of Nashville. It starts with the classes of 2022 and 2023, and the Commodores were the first Power-5 offer for 2023 instate offensive lineman Luke Brown.

“Coach Blazek offered me. (The Vanderbilt offer) put me at a loss of words. The excitement and the feeling of all the work that you’ve done starting to pay off was priceless,” said Brown.

“I like their new foundation that is being built. A new energy has come to Nashville that means business and has the will to succeed.”

Coach AJ Blazek was recently named Vanderbilt’s offensive line coach. It didn’t take him long to reach out to the 6-foot-6 and 300-pound Henry County standout.



“I love Coach Blazek's excitement about his opportunity at Vandy. He wants to push in-state recruiting and keep players home, which I also like a lot,” said Brown.

If Brown ended up on West End, he wouldn’t be the first Henry County offensive lineman to become a Commodore. Current Henry County assistant coach Andrew Jelks is a familiar name for Vanderbilt fans as Jelks played for the Commodores from 2012-2017.

“Coach Jelks is one of my favorite coaches on our staff. His experience and knowledge from Vandy and the league can and will help me during my time here,” said Brown.



In addition to his work on the football field, Luke Brown sports a 4.0 GPA.

