The class of 2024 in Tennessee is loaded with offensive linemen, and one of the top in-state linemen is Collierville’s Robert Bourdon. The 6-foot-6 and 292-pound offensive tackle recently visited Vanderbilt, and he came away with an offer.

“The Vanderbilt visit was great. Coach Lea gave me an offer. It was fantastic. I would’ve liked to see more of the campus, but we got a great tour of the football facility. I was not expecting to get an offer, but Coach Lea called me into his office, and we had a great conversation,” said Bourdon.

“I think it always comes down to the coaching staff and how they make you feel. Coach Lea has a great vision and the offensive line coaches were awesome. I really like (Coach Blazek).”

Vanderbilt is currently in the process of renovating its facilities with the Vandy United campaign, and the Bourdon came away impressed with new renderings.

“They said they are building a $600 million facility. The renderings look amazing. I think they have a good plan for dealing with construction,” said Bourdon.

Bourdon isn’t your typical offensive lineman, as the West Tennessee native is a multi-sport athlete.

“I’d say Vanderbilt likes my size and speed. I’m 16 years old. I’m 6’6” 292. I also play lacrosse and basketball so I move well. And I think they like that I’m interested in getting a good education,” said Bourdon.

In addition to Vanderbilt, Bourdon sports offers from Duke, Purdue, TCU, Arkansas State, Liberty, and others. Bourdon knows what factors will play into his future college decision.

“I’m not sure when I will make a decision. There are so many factors that play into my decision. I think it would be really special to play in my home state so my parents and grandparents can come see me play,” said Bourdon.



“I like the idea of playing for a small school that offers a great education that will lead me to my ultimate goal of playing in the NFL. I’m very fortunate that I have some incredible options. Ultimately I think it will come down to a feeling. I’ll know it when I feel it.”