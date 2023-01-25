In order to win in the SEC, it all comes down to winning at the line of scrimmage. The Commodores recently offered 2024 OL Gemyel Allen, and the Georgia offensive lineman would like to visit West End this spring.

“I like that Vanderbilt is close to home. It has a great history and a great education. You can’t beat SEC football. I definitely plan to visit Vanderbilt. I just really like the school and will try to get there,” said Allen.”

“Vanderbilt likes that I am versatile, can play inside or outside, have long arms, good foot work, good hands, smart, and don’t make a lot of mistakes. That’s from what I’m told at least. I always want to grow and develop. I feel there is so much more I can learn.”

In addition to the Commodores, the 6-foot-4 and 290-pound offensive lineman sports offers from Virginia, South Carolina, Boston College, East Carolina, and others. He also getting interest from several other programs.

“The schools recruiting me the most are my recent offers from Virginia, Eastern Carolina and Vanderbilt. I have a junior day visit scheduled for Florida State, and I communicate a lot with Duke as well,” said Allen.

”As far as interest, I hear from Duke and Florida State the most, although no offers yet. I’m developing a good relationship with Coach Cushing at Duke. I mentioned earlier that I’m going to Florida State Saturday. Several schools come to the school to see me such as Michigan, Georgia Tech and Auburn.”

With several offers, Allen knows what he is looking for at the next level.

“I’m looking for a school close to home with an opportunity to compete, strong educational focus, and a solid coaching staff,” said Allen.

Allen preps at Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Ga. Mountain View also produced former Vanderbilt offensive lineman Jonathan Stewart.