Since arriving at Vanderbilt, Clark lea has placed an emphasis on recruiting in-state. Vanderbilt signed six from Tennessee in the 2023 class, and the Commodores already have three instate prospects committed in the 2024 class. In the 2025 class, Davidson Academy’s Josiah Moore is a prospect to watch, and the local defensive back visited Vanderbilt this spring.

“It was awesome. I got to catch a practice and see how they do things. We also got to take a tour of the facilities and hear about the academic side of things as well,” said Moore.

“With Vanderbilt, I like the fact that it is local. My dad has taken me to several games over the years so I’m a little bit familiar. They play in the SEC and the academics are up there with just about any school in the country. They seem like they are on the come up.”

The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound local product is multisport athlete. In addition to his work on the football field, he also plays basketball and run track.

“I was born in Ethiopia and was adopted and moved here when I was 6 years old. I played quarterback, running back and linebacker in 5th/ 6th grade and middle school. So, I’m still learning corner and wide receiver,” said Moore.

“I also play basketball both for my high school and in AAU. I am running track this year for the first time.”