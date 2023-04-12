2025 Davidson Academy ATH visits Vanderbilt
Since arriving at Vanderbilt, Clark lea has placed an emphasis on recruiting in-state. Vanderbilt signed six from Tennessee in the 2023 class, and the Commodores already have three instate prospects committed in the 2024 class. In the 2025 class, Davidson Academy’s Josiah Moore is a prospect to watch, and the local defensive back visited Vanderbilt this spring.
“It was awesome. I got to catch a practice and see how they do things. We also got to take a tour of the facilities and hear about the academic side of things as well,” said Moore.
“With Vanderbilt, I like the fact that it is local. My dad has taken me to several games over the years so I’m a little bit familiar. They play in the SEC and the academics are up there with just about any school in the country. They seem like they are on the come up.”
The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound local product is multisport athlete. In addition to his work on the football field, he also plays basketball and run track.
“I was born in Ethiopia and was adopted and moved here when I was 6 years old. I played quarterback, running back and linebacker in 5th/ 6th grade and middle school. So, I’m still learning corner and wide receiver,” said Moore.
“I also play basketball both for my high school and in AAU. I am running track this year for the first time.”
Despite being relatively new to the position, Moore excels with his cover skills and closing speed, but he hopes to improve his craft this offseason.
“I would say my cover skills are my best asset. I have good closing speed, and I’m a solid tackler,” said Moore.
“This offseason, I am mainly looking to get bigger, stronger, and faster so I can be more aggressive at the line of scrimmage jamming receivers and also in run support. I think as a freshman and sophomore that I was a little unsure and just tried to do my job and not make mistakes. This year, I am looking to be a leader and more of a playmaker.”
In addition to Vanderbilt, the Davidson Academy athlete has other visits planned for this spring and summer.
“I’m going to a couple of schools and camps this spring and summer. I plan on going to Tennessee, WKU and Kentucky as far as I’ve seen,” said Moore.