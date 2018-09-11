3-star DE Moses Okpala has interest in Vandy
Ladue (Mo.) Horton Watkins defensive end Moses Okpala has accumulated 11 power five offers so far. Not bad for the Nigerian native, who only began playing football three years ago when he arrived i...
