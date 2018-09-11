Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-11 23:02:49 -0500') }} football Edit

3-star DE Moses Okpala has interest in Vandy

Sbrobrpdnlvqm7rjrl7l
Moses Okpala
Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Ladue (Mo.) Horton Watkins defensive end Moses Okpala has accumulated 11 power five offers so far. Not bad for the Nigerian native, who only began playing football three years ago when he arrived i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}