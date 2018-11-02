3-star RB has high interest in Vandy after offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Thursday night, Vanderbilt extended an offer to Thompson (Ala.) running back Shadrick Byrd, which instantly put the Commodores in a good spot for the three-star prospect."I'm very interested in ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news