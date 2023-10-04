Through six games, Vanderbilt has turned it over 2.16 times a game on its path to a 2-4 record.

Vanderbilt has to differentiate itself in the margins and with the little things, through six games it has. Just not in the way it had hoped to.

The win came in 2-0 fashion during week zero against Hawaii and the two ties came against Alabama A&M and Missouri, each at 1-1.

Those six games have included three in which Vanderbilt has lost the turnover battle, two in which its been tied with its opponent and one where its won.

The Commodores have turned it over a total of 13 times to their opponents nine, in power-five play that number sits at 12-to-6.

How they've come: Offense

Even when factoring out Vanderbilt's Week Zero matchup against Hawaii, in which it threw no interceptions, the Commodores still have the most interceptions thrown in the SEC with nine.

The second worst team in that aspect against FBS opponents is Kentucky, who has thrown five. It's worth noting that Vanderbilt has only thrown eight against FBS opponents.

If Vanderbilt threw only the four interceptions that it did against the Wildcats, it would still have thrown more than eight SEC teams and would be tied with three others. Unfortunately for Vanderbilt, it threw two against Wake Forest, one against UNLV, one against Missouri, and another against Alabama A&M.

Interceptions have made up 69.23% of the Commodores turnovers in 2023, the other 30.77 percent have come from fumbles.

A deep dive shows that those haven't been a real issue outside of Vanderbilt's dreadful night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in which it coughed the ball up five times and lost it three of those times. Vanderbilt has lost just one other fumble in its other five games.

The problem has largely come from bad reads and miscommunications from Vanderbilt's quarterbacks. Part of that has been the way their pockets have collapsed behind the Commodores offensive line, as well. Perhaps moving forward with veteran quarterback Ken Seals could be the way to prevent some of those turnovers.

If there's one thing for Vanderbilt to hang its hat on, it's that its running backs have largely been able to hold on to the ball without coughing it up.

How they've come: Defense

Even when factoring out Vanderbilt's game against an FCS opponent, it sits six interceptions which is among the top five marks in the SEC. Make that number seven when including the Commodores' extra game.

Two of those came off of bad reads by the opposing quarterbacks, one came as a result of a four-man rush generating pressure, two came by planned blitzes, one came on a bobbled ball that veteran defensive lineman Nate Clifton came up with and another came on a De'Rickey Wright jump ball.

Interceptions have accounted for seven of Vanderbilt's nine defensive turnovers forced while the other two have come from a fumble on the goal line against Wake Forest and a fumble that Wright forced against Missouri.

Vanderbilt hasn't quite found its formula for forcing turnovers to this point, it's largely been a mix of factors. Perhaps it will continue to more frequently use larger fronts and pressures to try to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable, although that can easily backfire in league play.

How costly turnovers have been

The short story is that turnovers have been very, very costly for Joey Lynch's offense.

It's not only that the turnovers are happening, either. Part of the problem is also that Vanderbilt has set up its defense so poorly because of them.

Throughout the Commodores' six games, they've given up 58 points off of turnovers. That's an average of almost 10 points given away per game!

14 of those 58 points per game have come as a result of pick sixes, 14 have been a result of fumbles being run back for touchdowns and a few others have had significant returns after the interception.

That's severely impacted things on a game-to-game basis, as well. Especially since Vanderbilt's defense has generated just 10 points off of turnovers. That's a margin of -48 points off of turnovers on the season.

Moving forward something's gotta give here. For any SEC group, especially Vanderbilt, it can't be this way. There isn't an easy fix when the issues loom this large, but there has to be some semblance of one.

Without it, it's hard to feel confident that this thing is going anywhere.



