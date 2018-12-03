A look at Vanderbilt's All-SEC candidates
The regular season has ended, and soon will come the All-Southeastern Conference teams. Today, we look at which players should be under consideration and how they stack up against others.
I've listed players in order generally by strongest to weakest candidacy.
BRUNO REAGAN
It's hard to know whether an offensive lineman is doing his job or not. Mostly I rely on Pro Football Focus grades, which aren't always 100 percent accurate. As I've said many times, coaches know specific assignments that PFF graders may or may not pick up on.
Reagan, who played most of the first half of the season at right guard, doesn't have his grades separated by guard and center. But I ran him against the league's best at guard, with a minimum of 400 snaps played, and here's what turned up.
|Player
|Team
|Snaps
|PFF grade
|
Bruno Reagan
|
VU
|
808
|
77.8
|
Bunchy Stallings
|
Kentucky
|
608
|
74.7
|
Cade Mays
|
Georgia
|
495
|
73.3
|
Damian Lewis
|
LSU
|
897
|
73.3
|
Deion Calhoun
|
MSU
|
671
|
71.4
And the same at center:
|Player
|Team
|Snaps
|PFF grade
|
Bruno Reagan
|
VU
|
808
|
77.8
|
Lamont Gaillard
|
Georgia
|
694
|
75.5
|
Erik McCoy
|
Texas A&M
|
888
|
73.8
|
Elgton Jenkins
|
MSU
|
701
|
73.5
|
Lloyd Cushenberry III
|
LSU
|
892
|
71.4
Here's where things get complicated. The SEC singles out a center, and then four offensive linemen, for its All-SEC teams.
Reagan is the league's best center if you take his overall grade and rate him against centers, but he made only seven of his starts there.
If you compare him against guards with his overall grade, then Reagan is the league's best guard also.
But if you take the four best non-centers, that includes tackles. Alabama's Jonah Williams (90.2 over 763 snaps), Auburn's Prince Tego-Wanogho (763, 81.1), Georgia's Andrew Thomas (743, 79.0) and Florida's Jawaan Taylor (743, 79.0) graded out better, with Ole Miss's Greg Little (805, 77.2) just behind.
The verdict: The process complicates things. I think tackles are more valuable on the whole, but their jobs are different that guards, and you need guards, too.
But you know what else is valuable? A player who can plug and play based on team needs. That's what Reagan did, and you have to give the guy credit for being able to switch to center to help his team, even though he worked almost exclusively at guard throughout fall camp and into September as well.
I think at the worst, Reagan is a second-team offensive lineman. But I think the most fair thing to do is to make him the league's first-team center.
KE'SHAWN VAUGHN
You can grade running backs through a couple of lenses. One is obviously traditional stats, and the other, PFF grades.
I'll put both up, sorted by PFF grades, for the top backs over 100 carries. "YAC" is yards after contact. A player's rushing totals (carries-yards-average-TD) and receiving numbers (catches-yards-TD) are listed under his name.
|Player, rush, rec.
|School
|Snaps
|PFF
|YAC
|
Elijah Holyfield
147 - 956 - 6.5 - 7
4 - 36 - 0
|
Georgia
|
271
|
86.7
|
4.10
|
Ke'Shawn Vaughn
144 - 1,001 - 7.0 - 10
13 - 170 - 2
|
VU
|
272
|
86.5
|
4.64
|
D'Andre Swift
156 - 1,037 - 6.7 - 10
27 - 267 - 2
|
Georgia
|
359
|
84.4
|
4.01
|
Damien Harris
126 - 785 - 6.1 - 7
18 - 176 - 0
|
Alabama
|
355
|
81.8
|
3.19
|
Nick Brossette
211 - 922 - 4.4. - 14
13 - 73 - 0
|
LSU
|
563
|
81.3
|
2.89
|
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
136 -626 - 4.6 - 7
8 - 71 - 0
|
LSU
|
291
|
79.7
|
3.23
|
Lamical Perine
128 - 750 - 5.9 - 6
9 - 148 - 0
|
Florida
|
326
|
79.7
|
3.00
|
Damarea Crockett
147 - 709 - 4.8 - 7
12 - 88 - 1
|
Missouri
|
310
|
78.9
|
2.96
|
Scottie Phillips
153 - 928 - 6.1 - 12
10 - 105 - 2
|
Ole Miss
|
514
|
78.8
|
3.37
|
Kylin Hill
105 - 691 - 6.6 - 4
19 - 164 - 3
|
MSU
|
364
|
78.6
|
4.18
|
Benny Snell
263 - 1,305 - 5.0 - 14
17 - 105 - 0
|
Kentucky
|
567
|
78.4
|
3.16
|
Trayveon Williams
252 - 1,524 - 6.0 - 14
27 - 278 - 1
|
Texas A&M
|
768
|
77.8
|
3.40
The SEC names two backs. I'd be surprised if they are anyone other than Benny Snell and Trayveon Williams, and based on what they meant to their teams, how much they were on the field, and the fact that they far and away had more yards that the rest of the league, that's how I'd pick it.
But Vaughn might have been the league's best back when he was on the field. Injuries kept him off the field for key portions, and durability should be considered. Coaching stubbornness was probably not Vaughn's fault unless there was a disciplinary reason for it, and that's what prevented his numbers from rising.
The résumé is pretty good. He leads the 10 on the list in yards per carry and yards after contact, and caught a few balls when he was asked to do that also.
The verdict: To me, it's pretty clear that Vaughn belongs on the second team, which is where I'd put him along with D'Andre Swift. I think there's an alternate universe where, if you re-played the season and gave him better luck, he'd have been best in the league.
JOEJUAN WILLIAMS
The SEC also does not separate defensive backs by corners and safeties. Here are the top 12 grades for players with 500-plus snaps. I have noted whether each is a corner or safety.
|Player/stats
|School
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Deionte Thompson, S
56.5 T, 3.5 TFL, 2 Int, 5 PBU, 4 FF, 1 FR
|
Alabama
|
777
|
90.7
|
J.R. Reid, S
36 T, 2 TFL, 2 Int, 2 PBU
|
Georgia
|
735
|
90.0
|
Kristian Fulton, CB
22.5 TFL, 2 Int, 9 PBU, 2 TFL
|
LSU
|
544
|
90.0
|
Deandre Baker, CB
34.5 T, 2 TFL, 2 Int, 10 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR
|
Georgia
|
711
|
88.7
|
Shyheim Carter, CB
34 T, 3.5 TFL, 2 Int, 10 PBU, 1 FF
|
Alabama
|
621
|
88.3
|
Cameron Dantzler, CB
33 T, 1.5 TFL, 2 Int, 9 PBU
|
MSU
|
573
|
87.2
|
Mike Edwards, S
66 T, 9 TFL, 2 Int, 6 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR
|
Kentucky
|
749
|
86.3
|
Daniel Thomas, S
59.5 T, 1 TFL, 2 Int, 3 PBU, 2 FF, 1 FR
|
Auburn
|
772
|
85.1
|
Xavier McKinney, S
49 T, 6 TFL, 2 Int, 5 PBU, 1 FF
|
Alabama
|
786
|
83.9
|
JoeJuan Williams, CB
50 T, 4 Int, 10 PBU, 2 TFL
|
Vanderbilt
|
844
|
83.0
|
Grant Delpit, S
59 T, 9.5 TFL, 5 Int, 9 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR
|
LSU
|
830
|
82.8
|
Derrick Baity Jr., CB
28.5 TFL, 1 Int, 7 PBU, 1.5 TFL
|
Kentucky
|
676
|
82.7
The verdict: JoeJuan Williams had excellent grades and stat lines and played more snaps than anyone on the list. His season justifies a second team pick.
JARED PINKNEY
Pinkney has had a fantastic season. Unfortunately, he picked a very bad year in which to do it:
|Name
|Team
|Snaps
|Grade
|Stats (rec-yds-TD)
|
Jace Sternberger
|
Texas A&M
|
794
|
85.2
|
48 - 808 - 10
|
Irv Smith
|
Alabama
|
465
|
79.9
|
38 - 648 - 7
|
Jared Pinkney
|
VU
|
699
|
80.1
|
45 - 698 - 7
|
Cheyenne O'Grady
|
Arkansas
|
349
|
79.9
|
30 -400 - 6
|
C.J. Conrad
|
Kentucky
|
525
|
78.8
|
29 - 293 - 3
Final analysis: Jace Sternberger should easily be the winner here, but after that, it's either Irv Smith or Pinkney. I'd lean Pinkney because he was on the field a lot more and Alabama had a ton of weapons to clear the field and give Smith more room, but Smith's a stud and it wouldn't be a crime if he got second team. Smith was also just named a Mackey Award semifinalist and Pinkney's not. That probably relegates Pinkney to third team.
KALIJA LIPSCOMB
Lipscomb has also had a nice year within a crowded field:
|Player
|School
|Snaps
|Grade
|Stats
|
Jaylen Waddle
|
Alabama
|
384
|
89.6
|
41 - 803 - 7
|
Emanuel Hall
|
Missouri
|
407
|
84.5
|
35 - 756 - 6
|
Deebo Samuel
|
SC
|
651
|
84.0
|
82 - 893 - 9
8 - 26 - 0 rush
|
Jerry Jeudy
|
Alabama
|
653
|
82.5
|
59 - 1,103 - 12
|
Kalija Lipscomb
|
VU
|
656
|
81.4
|
82 - 893 - 9
14- 75 - 1
|
A.J. Brown
|
Ole Miss
|
728
|
78.9
|
84 - 1,306 - 6
|
Henry Ruggs III
|
Alabama
|
566
|
76.5
|
42 - 724 - 10
|
Justin Jefferson
|
LSU
|
639
|
76.2
|
50 - 788 - 4
Final analysis: Most anybody would pick Jerry Jeudy and A.J. Brown as the first-team picks. Lipscomb seems like a solid second-team selection.
JUST MISSED THE CUT
Linebacker Jordan Griffin grades out as the 13th-best linebacker the league with a 73.2 grade on 723 snaps.
Defensive lineman Dare Odeyingbo graded out as the 12th-best lineman in the league with a 78.3 grade on 512 snaps, which, while not the most DL snaps in the league, is a large workload for a defensive lineman.