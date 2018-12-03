Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-03 13:18:21 -0600') }} football Edit

A look at Vanderbilt's All-SEC candidates

Eizgevkeybnguo9s4k4f
Vanderbilt's Bruno Reagan (right) is a legitimate first-team All-SEC candidate.
Jim Brown, USA Today
Chris Lee • VandySports.com
@chrislee70
Publisher
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

The regular season has ended, and soon will come the All-Southeastern Conference teams. Today, we look at which players should be under consideration and how they stack up against others.

I've listed players in order generally by strongest to weakest candidacy.


BRUNO REAGAN

It's hard to know whether an offensive lineman is doing his job or not. Mostly I rely on Pro Football Focus grades, which aren't always 100 percent accurate. As I've said many times, coaches know specific assignments that PFF graders may or may not pick up on.

Reagan, who played most of the first half of the season at right guard, doesn't have his grades separated by guard and center. But I ran him against the league's best at guard, with a minimum of 400 snaps played, and here's what turned up.

Bruno Reagan vs. SEC guards
Player Team Snaps PFF grade

Bruno Reagan

VU

808

77.8

Bunchy Stallings

Kentucky

608

74.7

Cade Mays

Georgia

495

73.3

Damian Lewis

LSU

897

73.3

Deion Calhoun

MSU

671

71.4

And the same at center:

Bruno Reagan vs. SEC centers
Player Team Snaps PFF grade

Bruno Reagan

VU

808

77.8

Lamont Gaillard

Georgia

694

75.5

Erik McCoy

Texas A&M

888

73.8

Elgton Jenkins

MSU

701

73.5

Lloyd Cushenberry III

LSU

892

71.4

Here's where things get complicated. The SEC singles out a center, and then four offensive linemen, for its All-SEC teams.

Reagan is the league's best center if you take his overall grade and rate him against centers, but he made only seven of his starts there.

If you compare him against guards with his overall grade, then Reagan is the league's best guard also.

But if you take the four best non-centers, that includes tackles. Alabama's Jonah Williams (90.2 over 763 snaps), Auburn's Prince Tego-Wanogho (763, 81.1), Georgia's Andrew Thomas (743, 79.0) and Florida's Jawaan Taylor (743, 79.0) graded out better, with Ole Miss's Greg Little (805, 77.2) just behind.

The verdict: The process complicates things. I think tackles are more valuable on the whole, but their jobs are different that guards, and you need guards, too.

But you know what else is valuable? A player who can plug and play based on team needs. That's what Reagan did, and you have to give the guy credit for being able to switch to center to help his team, even though he worked almost exclusively at guard throughout fall camp and into September as well.

I think at the worst, Reagan is a second-team offensive lineman. But I think the most fair thing to do is to make him the league's first-team center.

KE'SHAWN VAUGHN

You can grade running backs through a couple of lenses. One is obviously traditional stats, and the other, PFF grades.

I'll put both up, sorted by PFF grades, for the top backs over 100 carries. "YAC" is yards after contact. A player's rushing totals (carries-yards-average-TD) and receiving numbers (catches-yards-TD) are listed under his name.

SEC running backs
Player, rush, rec. School Snaps PFF YAC

Elijah Holyfield

147 - 956 - 6.5 - 7

4 - 36 - 0

Georgia

271

86.7

4.10

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

144 - 1,001 - 7.0 - 10

13 - 170 - 2

VU

272

86.5

4.64

D'Andre Swift

156 - 1,037 - 6.7 - 10

27 - 267 - 2

Georgia

359

84.4

4.01

Damien Harris

126 - 785 - 6.1 - 7

18 - 176 - 0

Alabama

355

81.8

3.19

Nick Brossette

211 - 922 - 4.4. - 14

13 - 73 - 0

LSU

563

81.3

2.89

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

136 -626 - 4.6 - 7

8 - 71 - 0

LSU

291

79.7

3.23

Lamical Perine

128 - 750 - 5.9 - 6

9 - 148 - 0

Florida

326

79.7

3.00

Damarea Crockett

147 - 709 - 4.8 - 7

12 - 88 - 1

Missouri

310

78.9

2.96

Scottie Phillips

153 - 928 - 6.1 - 12

10 - 105 - 2

Ole Miss

514

78.8

3.37

Kylin Hill

105 - 691 - 6.6 - 4

19 - 164 - 3

MSU

364

78.6

4.18

Benny Snell

263 - 1,305 - 5.0 - 14

17 - 105 - 0

Kentucky

567

78.4

3.16

Trayveon Williams

252 - 1,524 - 6.0 - 14

27 - 278 - 1

Texas A&M

768

77.8

3.40

The SEC names two backs. I'd be surprised if they are anyone other than Benny Snell and Trayveon Williams, and based on what they meant to their teams, how much they were on the field, and the fact that they far and away had more yards that the rest of the league, that's how I'd pick it.

But Vaughn might have been the league's best back when he was on the field. Injuries kept him off the field for key portions, and durability should be considered. Coaching stubbornness was probably not Vaughn's fault unless there was a disciplinary reason for it, and that's what prevented his numbers from rising.

The résumé is pretty good. He leads the 10 on the list in yards per carry and yards after contact, and caught a few balls when he was asked to do that also.

The verdict: To me, it's pretty clear that Vaughn belongs on the second team, which is where I'd put him along with D'Andre Swift. I think there's an alternate universe where, if you re-played the season and gave him better luck, he'd have been best in the league.

JOEJUAN WILLIAMS

The SEC also does not separate defensive backs by corners and safeties. Here are the top 12 grades for players with 500-plus snaps. I have noted whether each is a corner or safety.

SEC cornerbacks
Player/stats School Snaps Grade

Deionte Thompson, S

56.5 T, 3.5 TFL, 2 Int, 5 PBU, 4 FF, 1 FR

Alabama

777

90.7

J.R. Reid, S

36 T, 2 TFL, 2 Int, 2 PBU

Georgia

735

90.0

Kristian Fulton, CB

22.5 TFL, 2 Int, 9 PBU, 2 TFL

LSU

544

90.0

Deandre Baker, CB

34.5 T, 2 TFL, 2 Int, 10 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR

Georgia

711

88.7

Shyheim Carter, CB

34 T, 3.5 TFL, 2 Int, 10 PBU, 1 FF

Alabama

621

88.3

Cameron Dantzler, CB

33 T, 1.5 TFL, 2 Int, 9 PBU

MSU

573

87.2

Mike Edwards, S

66 T, 9 TFL, 2 Int, 6 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR

Kentucky

749

86.3

Daniel Thomas, S

59.5 T, 1 TFL, 2 Int, 3 PBU, 2 FF, 1 FR

Auburn

772

85.1

Xavier McKinney, S

49 T, 6 TFL, 2 Int, 5 PBU, 1 FF

Alabama

786

83.9

JoeJuan Williams, CB

50 T, 4 Int, 10 PBU, 2 TFL

Vanderbilt

844

83.0

Grant Delpit, S

59 T, 9.5 TFL, 5 Int, 9 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR

LSU

830

82.8

Derrick Baity Jr., CB

28.5 TFL, 1 Int, 7 PBU, 1.5 TFL

Kentucky

676

82.7

The verdict: JoeJuan Williams had excellent grades and stat lines and played more snaps than anyone on the list. His season justifies a second team pick.


JARED PINKNEY

Pinkney has had a fantastic season. Unfortunately, he picked a very bad year in which to do it:

SEC tight ends
Name Team Snaps Grade Stats (rec-yds-TD)

Jace Sternberger

Texas A&M

794

85.2

48 - 808 - 10

Irv Smith

Alabama

465

79.9

38 - 648 - 7

Jared Pinkney

VU

699

80.1

45 - 698 - 7

Cheyenne O'Grady

Arkansas

349

79.9

30 -400 - 6

C.J. Conrad

Kentucky

525

78.8

29 - 293 - 3

Final analysis: Jace Sternberger should easily be the winner here, but after that, it's either Irv Smith or Pinkney. I'd lean Pinkney because he was on the field a lot more and Alabama had a ton of weapons to clear the field and give Smith more room, but Smith's a stud and it wouldn't be a crime if he got second team. Smith was also just named a Mackey Award semifinalist and Pinkney's not. That probably relegates Pinkney to third team.


KALIJA LIPSCOMB

Lipscomb has also had a nice year within a crowded field:

SEC receivers
Player School Snaps Grade Stats

Jaylen Waddle

Alabama

384

89.6

41 - 803 - 7

Emanuel Hall

Missouri

407

84.5

35 - 756 - 6

Deebo Samuel

SC

651

84.0

82 - 893 - 9

8 - 26 - 0 rush

Jerry Jeudy

Alabama

653

82.5

59 - 1,103 - 12

Kalija Lipscomb

VU

656

81.4

82 - 893 - 9

14- 75 - 1

A.J. Brown

Ole Miss

728

78.9

84 - 1,306 - 6

Henry Ruggs III

Alabama

566

76.5

42 - 724 - 10

Justin Jefferson

LSU

639

76.2

50 - 788 - 4

Final analysis: Most anybody would pick Jerry Jeudy and A.J. Brown as the first-team picks. Lipscomb seems like a solid second-team selection.

JUST MISSED THE CUT

Linebacker Jordan Griffin grades out as the 13th-best linebacker the league with a 73.2 grade on 723 snaps.

Defensive lineman Dare Odeyingbo graded out as the 12th-best lineman in the league with a 78.3 grade on 512 snaps, which, while not the most DL snaps in the league, is a large workload for a defensive lineman.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}