The regular season has ended, and soon will come the All-Southeastern Conference teams. Today, we look at which players should be under consideration and how they stack up against others. I've listed players in order generally by strongest to weakest candidacy.



BRUNO REAGAN

It's hard to know whether an offensive lineman is doing his job or not. Mostly I rely on Pro Football Focus grades, which aren't always 100 percent accurate. As I've said many times, coaches know specific assignments that PFF graders may or may not pick up on. Reagan, who played most of the first half of the season at right guard, doesn't have his grades separated by guard and center. But I ran him against the league's best at guard, with a minimum of 400 snaps played, and here's what turned up.



Bruno Reagan vs. SEC guards Player Team Snaps PFF grade Bruno Reagan VU 808 77.8 Bunchy Stallings Kentucky 608 74.7 Cade Mays Georgia 495 73.3 Damian Lewis LSU 897 73.3 Deion Calhoun MSU 671 71.4

And the same at center:

Bruno Reagan vs. SEC centers Player Team Snaps PFF grade Bruno Reagan VU 808 77.8 Lamont Gaillard Georgia 694 75.5 Erik McCoy Texas A&M 888 73.8 Elgton Jenkins MSU 701 73.5 Lloyd Cushenberry III LSU 892 71.4

Here's where things get complicated. The SEC singles out a center, and then four offensive linemen, for its All-SEC teams. Reagan is the league's best center if you take his overall grade and rate him against centers, but he made only seven of his starts there. If you compare him against guards with his overall grade, then Reagan is the league's best guard also. But if you take the four best non-centers, that includes tackles. Alabama's Jonah Williams (90.2 over 763 snaps), Auburn's Prince Tego-Wanogho (763, 81.1), Georgia's Andrew Thomas (743, 79.0) and Florida's Jawaan Taylor (743, 79.0) graded out better, with Ole Miss's Greg Little (805, 77.2) just behind. The verdict: The process complicates things. I think tackles are more valuable on the whole, but their jobs are different that guards, and you need guards, too. But you know what else is valuable? A player who can plug and play based on team needs. That's what Reagan did, and you have to give the guy credit for being able to switch to center to help his team, even though he worked almost exclusively at guard throughout fall camp and into September as well. I think at the worst, Reagan is a second-team offensive lineman. But I think the most fair thing to do is to make him the league's first-team center.



KE'SHAWN VAUGHN

You can grade running backs through a couple of lenses. One is obviously traditional stats, and the other, PFF grades. I'll put both up, sorted by PFF grades, for the top backs over 100 carries. "YAC" is yards after contact. A player's rushing totals (carries-yards-average-TD) and receiving numbers (catches-yards-TD) are listed under his name.



SEC running backs Player, rush, rec. School Snaps PFF YAC Elijah Holyfield 147 - 956 - 6.5 - 7 4 - 36 - 0 Georgia 271 86.7 4.10 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 144 - 1,001 - 7.0 - 10 13 - 170 - 2 VU 272 86.5 4.64 D'Andre Swift 156 - 1,037 - 6.7 - 10 27 - 267 - 2 Georgia 359 84.4 4.01 Damien Harris 126 - 785 - 6.1 - 7 18 - 176 - 0 Alabama 355 81.8 3.19 Nick Brossette 211 - 922 - 4.4. - 14 13 - 73 - 0 LSU 563 81.3 2.89 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 136 -626 - 4.6 - 7 8 - 71 - 0 LSU 291 79.7 3.23 Lamical Perine 128 - 750 - 5.9 - 6 9 - 148 - 0 Florida 326 79.7 3.00 Damarea Crockett 147 - 709 - 4.8 - 7 12 - 88 - 1

Missouri 310 78.9 2.96 Scottie Phillips 153 - 928 - 6.1 - 12 10 - 105 - 2 Ole Miss 514 78.8 3.37 Kylin Hill 105 - 691 - 6.6 - 4 19 - 164 - 3 MSU 364 78.6 4.18 Benny Snell 263 - 1,305 - 5.0 - 14 17 - 105 - 0 Kentucky 567 78.4 3.16 Trayveon Williams 252 - 1,524 - 6.0 - 14 27 - 278 - 1

Texas A&M 768 77.8 3.40

The SEC names two backs. I'd be surprised if they are anyone other than Benny Snell and Trayveon Williams, and based on what they meant to their teams, how much they were on the field, and the fact that they far and away had more yards that the rest of the league, that's how I'd pick it. But Vaughn might have been the league's best back when he was on the field. Injuries kept him off the field for key portions, and durability should be considered. Coaching stubbornness was probably not Vaughn's fault unless there was a disciplinary reason for it, and that's what prevented his numbers from rising. The résumé is pretty good. He leads the 10 on the list in yards per carry and yards after contact, and caught a few balls when he was asked to do that also. The verdict: To me, it's pretty clear that Vaughn belongs on the second team, which is where I'd put him along with D'Andre Swift. I think there's an alternate universe where, if you re-played the season and gave him better luck, he'd have been best in the league.

JOEJUAN WILLIAMS

The SEC also does not separate defensive backs by corners and safeties. Here are the top 12 grades for players with 500-plus snaps. I have noted whether each is a corner or safety.

SEC cornerbacks Player/stats School Snaps Grade Deionte Thompson, S 56.5 T, 3.5 TFL, 2 Int, 5 PBU, 4 FF, 1 FR Alabama 777 90.7 J.R. Reid, S 36 T, 2 TFL, 2 Int, 2 PBU Georgia 735 90.0 Kristian Fulton, CB 22.5 TFL, 2 Int, 9 PBU, 2 TFL LSU 544 90.0 Deandre Baker, CB 34.5 T, 2 TFL, 2 Int, 10 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR Georgia 711 88.7 Shyheim Carter, CB 34 T, 3.5 TFL, 2 Int, 10 PBU, 1 FF Alabama 621 88.3 Cameron Dantzler, CB 33 T, 1.5 TFL, 2 Int, 9 PBU MSU 573 87.2 Mike Edwards, S 66 T, 9 TFL, 2 Int, 6 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR Kentucky 749 86.3 Daniel Thomas, S 59.5 T, 1 TFL, 2 Int, 3 PBU, 2 FF, 1 FR Auburn 772 85.1 Xavier McKinney, S 49 T, 6 TFL, 2 Int, 5 PBU, 1 FF Alabama 786 83.9 JoeJuan Williams, CB 50 T, 4 Int, 10 PBU, 2 TFL Vanderbilt 844 83.0 Grant Delpit, S 59 T, 9.5 TFL, 5 Int, 9 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR LSU 830 82.8 Derrick Baity Jr., CB 28.5 TFL, 1 Int, 7 PBU, 1.5 TFL Kentucky 676 82.7

The verdict: JoeJuan Williams had excellent grades and stat lines and played more snaps than anyone on the list. His season justifies a second team pick.





JARED PINKNEY

Pinkney has had a fantastic season. Unfortunately, he picked a very bad year in which to do it:

SEC tight ends Name Team Snaps Grade Stats (rec-yds-TD) Jace Sternberger Texas A&M 794 85.2 48 - 808 - 10 Irv Smith Alabama 465 79.9 38 - 648 - 7 Jared Pinkney VU 699 80.1 45 - 698 - 7 Cheyenne O'Grady Arkansas 349 79.9 30 -400 - 6 C.J. Conrad Kentucky 525 78.8 29 - 293 - 3

Final analysis: Jace Sternberger should easily be the winner here, but after that, it's either Irv Smith or Pinkney. I'd lean Pinkney because he was on the field a lot more and Alabama had a ton of weapons to clear the field and give Smith more room, but Smith's a stud and it wouldn't be a crime if he got second team. Smith was also just named a Mackey Award semifinalist and Pinkney's not. That probably relegates Pinkney to third team.



KALIJA LIPSCOMB

Lipscomb has also had a nice year within a crowded field:

SEC receivers Player School Snaps Grade Stats Jaylen Waddle Alabama 384 89.6 41 - 803 - 7 Emanuel Hall Missouri 407 84.5 35 - 756 - 6 Deebo Samuel SC 651 84.0 82 - 893 - 9 8 - 26 - 0 rush Jerry Jeudy Alabama 653 82.5 59 - 1,103 - 12 Kalija Lipscomb VU 656 81.4 82 - 893 - 9 14- 75 - 1 A.J. Brown Ole Miss 728 78.9 84 - 1,306 - 6 Henry Ruggs III Alabama 566 76.5 42 - 724 - 10 Justin Jefferson LSU 639 76.2 50 - 788 - 4

Final analysis: Most anybody would pick Jerry Jeudy and A.J. Brown as the first-team picks. Lipscomb seems like a solid second-team selection.

JUST MISSED THE CUT