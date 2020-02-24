George Plaster: Candace, how are you?

George Plaster: We've got limited time, so I'm going to kind of get right into it. Okay. It seems to me that one of the biggest issues Vanderbilt athletics faces right now is simply this dwindling fan base. And no matter what, somebody is going to have to start to solve that issue. If Vandy is going to get back to the kind of things they want to accomplish, as the athletic director, give me a couple of specifics of what you're going to try to do to make that situation better.

Candice Lee: I appreciate the question. Maybe one of the biggest opportunities that we have is to cultivate the fan base that we have, but also give people a reason to want to support us and to do so consistently.

And so, you know, I've been here a long time and I think that we do have a narrative out there that we're trying very hard to, to combat, but the way you do that is with action. And so I look forward to that sign away from the expectations because we want people to have high expectations of us, we want people to buy into who we are as a university and as part of that as an athletic department.

But we've got to be more transparent. We've got to be more communicative and we have to put some action behind our words. So we're working very hard to do that. And and I appreciate the passion from everyone because it shows me how much people care about the black and gold.

George Plaster: Right now there's sort of a wait and see feeling amongst fans. They know that over the last year, there been a lot of stuff--studies about facilities stadium Memorial gym, whatever. What specifics, can you tell us right now are going to happen in that process?

Candice Lee: So, I've consistently said that we are coming out with a strategic plan before the end of this month, right? So that points to this week that points to this week. So we are going to stay true to that timeline. But what I will tell you is I'm not going to get ahead of what we're orchestrating and what we're planning.

But I will tell you that when we announced a strategic plan that is going to outline our priorities at a very high level, as you stated, is no secret that we have been doing. We've been doing a deep dive into what our facilities priorities are and so we are developing a master facility plan and at the appropriate time, those details will be made clear

But to start the strategic plan will lay out the priorities for the next five plus years. But to start, give us the opportunity to talk about big buckets and details and common language like I told the head coaches this morning that it gives us an opportunity to speak a common language and, you know, put some action behind our words.

And that's what we're interested in. believe that's what Commodore Nation wants to see as well. And I understand that.

George Plaster: So you're saying by the end of the week, you will release that plan.

Candice Lee: I am very specifically saying that the high level strategic plan, right, the high level strategic plan, as a byproduct of that we will have a we are developing a master facility plan and we will roll that out when we're able to, but what Commodore Nation can expect to hear from us next and I've consistently said by the end of the month, so that's this week, that we will outline very high level priorities and then all of our decisions will flow from those priorities.

George Plaster: Help me with this one. This is one of the issues that gets talked about a lot. As Malcolm Turner was leaving, there was a lot of discussion of what level of spending was going on, had it gotten out of control. You know, what all's been out there?

At some point, given that that was the discussion, at the end of the season, don't you have to walk into Jerry Stackhouse and say, "Look, you can't have a 13 person staff, you got to pair this thing down."

Candice Lee: Part of our you know, I'm sure you understand this part of my responsibility is to make sure that our coaches have what they need to be successful. And so there's, that's an ongoing and now is at all time and, and it's my job to meet them where they are, and to give them the tools that they believe they need to move our programs forward.

So I don't have a comment on, you know, what the narrative is out there. What I can tell you is that we remain committed to supporting our programs. And so the way that we do that involves input from the coach as well, as well as myself as well sport administrators where we take a deep dive and we make sure everybody has what they need, and what people need, you know, people's needs and programmatic needs can differ.

But it's my job to make sure that again, they have what they need so that they're giving our student athletes the best opportunity to be successful. And you'll hear you'll hear me say over and over again, that that's at the core of everything we do. Right commitment to the student athlete experience until providing Jerry and all of our coaches with what they need is a big part of that.

George Plaster: Candace last thing on my end, and then I'll turn it to Watson Brown, I get asked this a lot. And I truly don't know the answer. When the SEC divvies out the 40 plus million a year at the main meetings, does that money go straight to Vanderbilt athletics?

Watson Brown: It does.Dean I think you bring up the larger point about the need for us. Icommented earlier about the need to be transparent and to be more communicative. You know, with us being a private school, sometimes the things that are not readily available that you'll see with public schools sort of add to that cloak of, of misinformation at times from people.

So I know we've got to do a good job of being transparent about that. But all of that money does come to the athletics department. Yes.

George Plaster: Interim Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee on the line with us, Watson, what do you got for Candice?

Watson Brown: With Malcolm short period of time here and decisions that he was making? How involved were you in the decision making process with him? Were you closely involved with him? As far as like the strategic plan that you're going to come out with and things that were taken to the board here recently? Were you involved heavily in all of this. What was your role when Malcolm came here? Were you specifically talking about decisions related to the strategic plan? With Derek Mason's (retention), were you a part of did he come to you and that decision that you get to give your opinions on that?

Candice Lee: So I am been I was heavily involved have been heavily involved in a number of decisions, including some of the decisions that Malcolm made. And, you know, although it was just for a year certainly worked alongside him, and a number of areas, specifically with the strategic plan. I played an integral role in the rollout of that internally as we started to process which I think we started that process like in April, and I was heavily involved and continued to be heavily involved throughout.

So certainly I'm not going to comment specifically on certain decisions that were made under previous athletics directors, I respect that there were certain decisions made I was a part of some of them and all I can say is that the momentum that we had coming into this year and coming into this semester has continued and we have a push the pause button and we continue to move forward in support of you know, once again student athletes, coaches and staff, so I'm excited about that momentum.

Watson Brown: And specifically the football, philosophically, Candice, where where do you think we can take the football program?

Candice Lee: I think you saw that in November, we came out with a statement where we were supporting coach Mason in our football program and suggested very clearly that we needed to increase our support and continue to build infrastructure to allow for sustainable success. And so that that's what we're doing.

I think you've seen that as you look at some of the changes that we've made within the staff and now I served as a sport administrator for football for a long period of time and so was heavily involved in in some of the day-to-day things that are happening in their program.

And I believe that we have the sky's the limit with our football program, you know, we've got to make sure that we're providing the requisite resources and programmatic needs. And and I think that that's a big part of the strategic plan as well as the master facility plan. That's a big part of it.

And so there is certainly I support what we said in November. I supported today that as an institution, we've got to put the necessary resources behind situating our sports so that they can be as successful as we believe they can.

So we are in the process of doing that. Now that is an ongoing commitment. And it's part of the what you're going to see as we talk about the strategic plan and strategic decisions moving forward.

Watson Brown: And my last time at all it is when when you're putting the, quote, vision for football, to getIt's where you want to get it to. It's not just all dollars is it? There's a lot of things that can be improved within the football program for the student athletes, everything. And sometimes I think we all think that it's just dollars, but there's a lot of things that can be done that could be a big help to coach Mason, just in the next year for that, for sure, in the next five years, and I would you comment on that, are you looking at all the facilities and not just facilies.

Candice Lee: I just think there's a lot of things that could really help the football program take the next step that it needs to take. And I agree with you coach and certainly you have the experience and the insight to know that it is not just about dollars and about facilities, certainly from the public discourse that is that that is a great signal and it it demonstrates in many people's eyes a certain level of commitment and we believe in that.

But it is not just that, and and I think certainly a Vanderbilt we we know that it's not just a, you know, we've probably built, we've built a foundation on providing a holistic student athlete experience and understand that it takes a number of resources, right, so we get that.

So, you, you are correct. I agree with you. And the deep dive and the analysis that we're doing. It is holistic.

So it does not just include facilities. I just understand that for Commodore Nation facilities does signal a certain level of investment. So you know, you certainly hear a lot of people talking about that, and I absolutely agree. But it is more than just facilities.

And so yes, as part of the the infrastructure needed to support the program, as part of the sustainable success that we want to see. We are looking at everything. So I appreciate you making that point because I think that point gets lost sometimes. And I think it's really important.

Terry McCormick: The one program at Vanderbilt that, you know, has enjoyed success here in the most recent years is obviously the baseball program with Tim Corbin. And he's been able to get that program not only on its feet and competitive but you know, with the help of a lot of his former players who have enjoyed success at the major league level, make some contributions and things like that back to the program is become one of the top ones in the nation, obviously the reigning NCAA champion, is it realistic to expect the other programs at Vanderbilt the other major programs at Vanderbilt to be able to compete at the same level as baseball without that outside help?

Candice Lee: Oh, I think it's a good question. I think you can look at--I mean, first of all, thank you for talking about our baseball program because it absolutely is a model and we're so proud of coach Corbin and, and and everybody affiliated with that program--I think you can look at that program as a group sort of case study in that coach Corbin was hired.

So you have the right coach. And then you began to see investments and facilities, but also just a culture. He began with creating a culture, a championship culture, right, a culture of success. And then there were these ancillary pieces that came in all under his leadership, and then you fast forward X number of years.

And you're correct. It is what we would say the best baseball program in the country. I think what you have there is a prototype, right? So when you recruit at a high level, but you start with the right leadership, and you recruited a high level and you invest and you provide the necessary support, and then it starts to like, like you said, you have these great players who go out and they're playing in the minors and the majors and they're great ambassadors and they come back and this is their home and they want to invest. It's a great case study for what I believe all of our programs can be.

Now, it requires I'm sorry, I didn't mean to say it does itIt does require though, like, like I said, there are the steps, right? And there are these pieces that are happening along the way. That doesn't happen by accident. Right?

That happens because there is a strategy, and there is corresponding support in place. And so I think what you have is a great example of what can happen here and I do believe can happen across the board.

You know, that's that's part of the guiding principles as we think about our strategic plan and how do we have competitive success across our entire portfolio? It will take a phased approach and continuing increased investment. And so that that's what we're looking towards in the future.

Terry McCormick: I had my second question is this I know that Vanderbilt is at a little bit of a disadvantage being the only private school in the SEC and the fact that you know, a lot of Vanderbilt alums, you know, which are there fewer alums because there are fewer students at Vanderbilt than most of the other schools. But once those alums graduated all, many of them don't stay in the Nashville area, they go all over the country all over the world.

So, so Vanderbilt and unlike a lot of other schools, not only do you rely on your, your graduate, but you have the so called sidewalk alumni, the people who live in Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky and places like that, who just grew up a fan of Vanderbilt football or Vanderbilt basketball, what do you have to do to do a better job of reaching out and making sure that those people's voices are heard and that they stay in the boat as supporters of Vanderbilt?

Candice Lee: That's a great question. I mean, certainly. You call it a disadvantage, I call it a great opportunity for us to expand our reach. And you're absolutely right when we think about fan connectivity or fan experience, and we also think about it in light of what's happening in this great city as a city evolves and changes. It is absolutely paramount for us to have this be a destination but a place where people do want to support what we're doing.

So you're right, we do rely heavily on our alums, they are very important and they're national and international and we appreciate that support. But you're right, we also do need the support of the Nashville sidewalk fan. And so ensuring that this is an inviting, open place where people feel connected, where we want to be elite but not elitist. We want this to be a place where people can see themselves as they're cheering for the black and gold.

And we think that sports provides a great opportunity for people to have an entrance, a glimpse into what this university is. And we know that stands for excellence. And so athletics should just be a great example of that. And that that's where our focus is. So you bring up a great opportunity, a great opportunity for us.

George Plaster: Candace last thing before we let you go, I'm assuming based on what I've read, and what I know that you would like to be the full time athletic director headsYou been given any time table from when you'll learn Either you are or you aren't?

Candice Lee: I have not. I have appreciated the support and the communication with Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan Wente, as well support from incoming chancellor. Diermaier, I would tell you that my sole focus is on the job today, doing the job right now, and focusing on the things that I can control, once again, in support of our student athletes, our coaches and our staff.

I've never, I've never really worried about what was going to be my next step at Vanderbilt. You know, I just want my work to speak for itself and the work that we're doing on behalf of young people to speak for itself.

And so I understand why you're asking the question because there's an interim tab but I can tell you, I'm just focused on leading the department where we are today.

George Plaster: Appreciate your taking the time to come on sometime after you start releasing the plans would love to get you to come in studio one day and and talk a little bit more where we got a little more time and maybe we can make that happen.

Candice Lee: Oh, I would love that and I appreciate you all and everything that you're doing and and and I look forward to chatting more I'd love to come in studio. I would love that. So thank you and thank you for your support of our department. Thank you. Okay, take care. Bye bye.