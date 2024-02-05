Alabama forces Vanderbilt to fourth-straight loss
The work Vanderbilt did in the first half eventually vanished the longer the second half went on.
The Commodores lose four-straight games by falling to the Crimson Tide, 74-66.
Vanderbilt attempted 10 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes of the game.
By making those attempts, all of Vanderbilt's 12 points in the first quarter were 3-pointers. It finally scored its first two-point basket to open up the second quarter.
The Commodores did not allow the Crimson Tide to score for the first five and a half minutes in the second quarter, which resulted in a 10-0 Vanderbilt run.
Vanderbilt led Alabama at halftime, 33-24, after outscoring it by 12 in the second quarter.
By extending their lead in the second quarter, the Commodores held their own in the third. Alabama didn't get within six points of Vanderbilt.
The fourth quarter was where it got ugly for Vanderbilt. It started off by Jordyn Cambridge picking up her fourth foul, which sent her to the bench.
Alabama was able to spark its offense and go on a 14-0 run, which got them up to a six point lead.
After the run by the Crimson Tide, the Commodores couldn't find their rhythm back.
Alabama outscored Vanderbilt in the fourth quarter by 14 points.
By unraveling late in the contest, Vanderbilt lost its fourth-straight game, 74-66.
Three quick takes
Fourth-straight loss
By coming up short tonight, Vanderbilt has lost four games in a row.
This is not the track it wants to be on in this gauntlet of a conference, and unfortunately, it just gets harder.
Shea Ralph will have to welcome Kim Mulkey and the nationally ranked Tigers on Thursday. LSU comes to Memorial ranked No. 9 in the nation.
Following the home game, the Commodores have to hit the road to face Georgia and Texas A&M, and no road win is easy to come by in conference play.
Same feel as the Missouri game
This game had the same feel as the loss against Missouri.
Against Missouri, Vanderbilt led the majority of the contest, but let the Tigers have their way at the end. That is what happened tonight against Alabama.
The Commodores controlled most of this contest, a close first quarter that led to a dominant second quarter. Alabama pulled themselves back in it in the third, but took over in the fourth quarter.
Vanderbilt is having a difficult time closing games, despite having double-digit leads.
One thing both of those games had in common was that they were both home games for the Commodores.
Despite being at home, the visitors got their way.
Sacha Washington looked comfortable
In spite of the loss, Sacha Washington had an efficient evening.
Washington is undersized for a player at the center position in the Southeastern Conference.
Standing at 6-foot-2, the forward had a productive night. She finished the evening with 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
After having some inconsistencies in conference play, this was a big night for her, as it was her first double-double in conference play this season.