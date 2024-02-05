The work Vanderbilt did in the first half eventually vanished the longer the second half went on.

The Commodores lose four-straight games by falling to the Crimson Tide, 74-66.

Vanderbilt attempted 10 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes of the game.

By making those attempts, all of Vanderbilt's 12 points in the first quarter were 3-pointers. It finally scored its first two-point basket to open up the second quarter.

The Commodores did not allow the Crimson Tide to score for the first five and a half minutes in the second quarter, which resulted in a 10-0 Vanderbilt run.

Vanderbilt led Alabama at halftime, 33-24, after outscoring it by 12 in the second quarter.

By extending their lead in the second quarter, the Commodores held their own in the third. Alabama didn't get within six points of Vanderbilt.

The fourth quarter was where it got ugly for Vanderbilt. It started off by Jordyn Cambridge picking up her fourth foul, which sent her to the bench.

Alabama was able to spark its offense and go on a 14-0 run, which got them up to a six point lead.

After the run by the Crimson Tide, the Commodores couldn't find their rhythm back.

Alabama outscored Vanderbilt in the fourth quarter by 14 points.

By unraveling late in the contest, Vanderbilt lost its fourth-straight game, 74-66.