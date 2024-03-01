The Commodores fell down 3-0 early but slowly chipped away at Louisiana's lead until Calvin Hewett tied it up with a triple and Espinal broke this one open with a three-run 403 foot, 114 mile per hour missle to the left field Crawford Boxes.

Vanderbilt, behind a three-run home run from Alan Espinal, knocked off Louisiana, 7-4 at Minute Maid Park in its first game of the Astros Foundation College Classic.

Vanderbilt starter Carter Holton was tremendous through three innings in which he only threw 39 pitches and surrendered one hit, but had some problems in the fourth as Lafayette third baseman Duncan Pastore got the Ragin' Cajuns going with a double off of the left field wall that had an exit velocity of over 100 miles per hour.

That would be the only ball that got out of the infield that inning, but Vanderbilt surrendered three runs in the fourth on three hits.

Two of those hits were infield hits and one of the two had an exit velocity of 66.4 miles per hour.

Vanderbilt couldn't counter in the bottom half of the inning as it left three on base. The Commodores left eight on throughout the course of the afternoon.

The Commodores finally cashed in during the fifth as RJ Austin hit a 104.3 mile per hour single through the left side of the infield to score Jonathan Vastine, who reached on an opposite-field double earlier in the inning.

Camden Kozeal scored Austin with a double down the right field line later in the inning to make it 3-2.

Vanderbilt senior Jack Bulger, who is out with a hamstring injury, had some high praise for Kozeal on the broadcast.

"Super mature kid. I haven't seen a freshman come into our program and control the zone as well as he has in his time here."

Kozeal was left on as Vanderbilt left the fifth trailing by one.

Greysen Carter entered the game for Holton in the sixth.

Carter went three innings while surrendering just two hits and one run despite struggling to find his control early in the outing. The Vanderbilt hurler did find his command later on while hitting 100 miles per hour twice.

Vanderbilt tied it in the sixth after Calvin Hewett tripled to drive Davis Diaz home. Diaz reached on an infield single.

Austin hit another double and Kozeal followed it up with a single that set Espinal up for his heroics that ultimately won this one.

Vanderbilt tacked on another in the eighth after Davis Diaz doubled near the center field wall. Diaz scored from second as he stole third and the Louisiana catcher threw it over Pastore's head to give Diaz a free ride home.

Louisiana threatened in the ninth and drove one in but Lipscomb Academy product Miller Green got out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to seal it for Vanderbilt.

Holton's bad breaks

Vanderbilt's Friday-night guy looks like he should. The results haven't quite been there yet, though.

Friday was a similar story.

Holton was sharp as can be for the first three innings of Friday afternoon's contest, but gave up one hard hit ball in the fourth and had some bad luck pile on to that to account for a three-run inning.

The Vanderbilt starter was solid again in the fifth before being taken out in the sixth.

Holton surrendered four hits but had just three balls hit over 100 miles per hour, three over 95 and finished with 12 whiffs.

It feels like Holton may be due for better results than he's had soon.

Espinal's quiet production

Vanderbilt's veteran catcher killed the ball for most of the spring and has kept his torrid pace up through the early weeks of the season.

Espinal came into Friday leading the team in average with a .371 mark. The Vanderbilt senior also had three doubles and six RBI heading into the day before he picked up three with his home run.

Friday's bomb was just the icing on the cake.

