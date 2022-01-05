All-American Bowl: What we learned
Day 2 of All-American Bowl practices included a morning of offensive and defensive install followed by a joint afternoon session featuring both the East and West squads.
Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman reflects from what we learned from Wednesday's practices and thoughts from the week thus far from Texas.
Allar is under-ranked at No. 71
Penn State signee Drew Allar climbed 124 spots in the most recent rankings update, but at No. 71 the quarterback is still under-ranked. Allar has a fantastic deep ball and excels with off-platform throws. He's also calm from the pocket and even more impressive on the move or buying time for his receivers.
Allar put himself in the discussion in the next tier of quarterbacks in this 2022 cycle along with five-star Walker Howard and Alabama-bound Ty Simpson. Along with Conner Weigman and Devin Brown, there's some shuffling to be done at the top of the quarterback rankings with Allar certainly worthy of continuing his ascent.
Receivers win the day
Of all the position groups, receivers and defensive ends won the day. There were a handful of playmakers in discussion for position MVP with Kevin Coleman, Isaiah Bond, CJ Williams, Kojo Antwi and Barion Brown all making compelling cases.
Coleman was dynamic in and out of his breaks and is an exceptional route-runner capable of separating at the top of his routes -- even against some of the top-tier defensive backs in attendance. Williams is smooth, capable of stretching the field and making it look seamless in the process.
Antwi, the Ohio State signee, made a handful of contested grabs and made plays downfield throughout the day. The Peach State product is also dangerous after the catch. Brown has a similar skill-set and did damage over the top. He's explosive with downfield speed but dropped a few easy scores.
Other receivers with strong days include Isaiah Bond (Alabama). Isaiah Sategna (Arkansas), Landon Samson (South Carolina) and Kyion Graves (Ohio State).
New DB in the five-star conversation
Rivals100 cornerback Julian Humphrey turned in another stellar day with multiple passes broken up and an interception during the 7-on-7 portion of the joint practice. The Georgia signee has record-setting track speed and ball-hawking tendencies which were on display Wednesday.
Humphrey boasts size (6-foot-2, 180 pounds), speed (21.17 200M; 10.55 100M) and instincts in coverage. He made plays against some of the top-performing pass-catchers in Wednesday's practice and has been consistently great at various events throughout the year, including in San Antonio, and should be in consideration for a fifth star and a spot among the nation's upper-echelon of corners in the final update.
Stock up: Vandy, Purdue, Duke commits
There's a surplus of well-known four- and five-star recruits on hand, but some of the stock-up prospects include a trio of three-stars. That group is headlined by Vanderbilt CB pledge Trudell Berry; Duke DE signee Vincent Anthony Jr. and Purdue DE signee Nic Caraway.
Berry, who flipped from Marshall to the SEC, is long (6-foot-1, 185) and able to go step-for-step with some of the faster receivers in attendance and defend over the top. He's one player who has stepped up in a big way. Anthony has been absolutely stellar. He's explosive off the edge and generated good push-back from multiple positions. First-year coach Mike Elko has a young, high-upside lineman to work with. Caraway, too, has thrived in his transition from linebacker to end. He's wildly athletic with length and has continued to flash in spurts this week.
Five-star DE show out
Defensive ends are a premium position that we can expect to hear get called early and often during the NFL Draft. The best in the country continued their strong start to the All-American Bowl practices in San Antonio with dominant efforts in the East-West showdown.
Penn State signee Dani Dennis-Sutton has been one of the week's overall best players. The Maryland native was putting pressure on his future teammate Allar during team portions of practice early in the day, then showed off the explosive first step and blend of power and speed against SEC offensive tackle signees.
Georgia signee Mykel Williams was equally as nasty on Day 2. The five-star showed off violent hands and devastating swim moves as part of an impressive arsenal of pass-rush technique. Williams plays with leverage and was as efficient winning off the edge as he was inside, too.
Marvin Jones Jr. is going to make for a formidable 1-2 punch opposite of Williams. The other five-star future Bulldog registered arguably the most impressive rep of the week to date with his lethal long arm. He also blends length, speed and power, and flies off the edge. Georgia may not have signed the No. 1 class, but a front featuring Jones, Williams and five-star Bear Alexander is unfair by most standards.