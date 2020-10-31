Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason stood almost motionless on the sidelines near the end of the third quarter, arms folded—his team down 54-14 to Ole Miss—with the look of a man who, despite having three weeks to prepare, had no idea how to stop this.

And as much as there was to criticize in Saturday’s 54-21 loss, it’s hard to offer advice.

I have covered a lot of Vanderbilt football games and while “low point” is too often overused, this one wasn’t pretty.

Yes, I’ve seen games where the Commodores overall were less competitive—I’m thinking the 59-0 blowout by Alabama in 2017, specifically, when the Crimson Tide out-gained VU, 677-78.

But that was Alabama, with Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts and Jerry Jeudy and Calvin Ridley. With all due respect to the Rebels—and particularly quarterback Matt Corral and Elijah Moore, who both broke all kinds of long-standing school records today—this ain’t that bunch.

There’s also another difference. The squad that got decapitated by Alabama came in 3-0. There was still some hope for that season. The Commodores are now 0-4 and have lost the last three by a combined 136-35 to three teams that are a combined 3-10 when not playing Vanderbilt.

To be fair, the COVID-19 situation has probably hurt the Commodores as much as anyone. The Commodores can’t cover anyone and certainly missed cornerback BJ Anderson and safety Donovan Kaufman today. Both probably would have started. I presume that having safety Frank Coppet available wouldn’t hurt, either.

But let’s also be clear: Kaufman’s a true freshman who’s still learning his way. Anderson probably better than what VU’s putting out there, but a year ago he wasn’t a significant upgrade over a group of corners who all struggled. As for Coppet, he’s never been healthy long enough for us to know what he could have been.

And that’s painting around the edges anyway.

Mason spent his post-game press conference often referring to “chasing.” None of us who participated in it knew exactly what he meant, but there were plenty of obvious answers. It could have referred to the inability to run down Moore, who tied or broke school records for receptions (14), receiving yards (238) and receiving touchdowns (three), or chasing down-and-distance situations (Ole Miss had 35 first downs) or chasing the Rebels as they lapped the Commodores early and often (a 21-0 deficit by the end of the third quarter.

Whatever Mason meant, it seemed appropriate. As good as Ted Roof has been at other places in his career, this somehow looks like Jason Tarver’s 2019 unit, and probably worse. The Commodores are slow and out of position. They can’t tackle. They got physically run over at the first and second levels. Saturday, it felt like the game was on a loop until the Rebels simply got bored with it until coach Lane Kiffin pulled Corral after he threw a school-record six touchdowns in 2 1/2 quarters.

Defenders can point the finger at COVID or coordinators or cornerbacks, but it seems like the program is always chasing something and catching nothing, starting with the Texas Bowl two years ago. And schemes are great, but it's obvious the talent gap is glaring. And although he's an offensive player, certainly didn't help when the program's best commitment (Jack Bech) did his own version of opting out this week. And frankly, what's to sell right now outside opportunity?

Mason gets paid a lot of money to fix this. And if he can't even get in the ballpark of a fix in Year Seven, then when?