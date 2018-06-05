Day 2 of the MLB Draft is in the books, and after 10 rounds, Vanderbilt is in terrific shape.

Commodore players Connor Kaiser, Reid Schaller and Chandler Day went off the board, while recruit Ryder Green was also selected.

Just as notable was who wasn’t picked on Tuesday.

After Ethan Hankins, Xavier Edwards, Will Banfield and Ryan Weathers all went within the first 78 picks, Green was the only of the 18 remaining commitments picked in Rounds 3-10.

Pitcher Kumar Rocker, a first-round talent who was not selected in Day 1, noted on his Instagram page that he’s heading to Vanderbilt. That doesn't prohibit teams from selecting him, but, he remained un-drafted on Tuesday.

Three other VU commitments that MLB Pipeline rated as top-100 talents—third baseman Nick Northcut (81) and pitchers Brett Hansen (94) and Austin Becker (95)—also remain on the board after 10 rounds.

Among current Commodores, pitcher Patrick Raby--rated as a top-200 talent by Baseball America--and hot-hitting catcher Stephen Scott are so far un-drafted.

Kaiser, VU’s starting shortstop for three years, went 86th overall (third round) to Pittsburgh. The slot value of that pick is $673.200.

The Clemson Regional Most Valuable Player, Kaiser, a tremendous defender, saw his stock rise after a three-home-run performance in Sunday’s regional title game, a 19-6 win over Clemson. He’s hit .298/.397/.452 this season and fielded an incredible .991, making just two errors this season.

Schaller went 15 picks later to the Washington Nationals (also in Round 3). That pick has a slot value of $555,100.

Schaller, a rare draft-eligible redshirt freshman, has posted a 4.05 ERA with 36 strikeouts and eight walks in 26 2/3 innings.

He’s pitched some of his best baseball in the last two weeks. After missing his freshman year due to injury, his fastball velocity hit 98 over the weekend.

Day has pitched some of the best baseball of his career of late, prompting the Washington Nationals to take him in Round 7 (221st overall).

The Commodores have used him in high-leverage relief situations recently, and he’s notched a team-high four saves. Day’s fastball sits around 93-94 and the junior complements it with a good slider.

Day has a 1-1 record and a 3.22 ERA, with 45 strikeouts and 16 walks in 36 1/3 innings.

Green came off the board 97th overall (Round 3) to the Yankees. That pick has a slot value of $576.4 million.

MLB Pipeline’s 82nd-best draft prospect, the Karns (Tenn.) High star profiles as a big-time power bat at the college level if he declines to sign with New York.