Vanderbilt led by as much as 15, got a career high from Ezra Manjon in his final game and channeled some late-game magic, but ultimately fell in a thriller as Arkansas put a dark Vanderbilt season to its bitter end in a 90-85 win at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville, TENN-- It all came to a somber end for Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

It felt as if Vanderbilt was ready to play but talent won out in the end.

Vanderbilt finished the first half on a 14-2 run and rolled into the break with a 41-27 lead over the Razorbacks.

Manjon had 10 in the half after a few buckets that nobody else on Vanderbilt's roster could've poured in while Lubin led the Commodores with 11 before the break.

Vanderbilt rolled in the early second half and got its lead up to 15 before Arkansas went on its own 14-2 run to cut it to three before Tasos Kamateros hit a big one to put Vanderbilt up 56-50.

Arkansas retook the lead at the 7:57 mark for the first time since the 8:39 mark of the first half with a Tramon Mark and-one jumper that seemingly sucked the life out of Vanderbilt and gave Arkansas plenty of it.

Vanderbilt fell down by as much as six but cut the lead to 76-74 on a Manjon layup that made Bridgestone Arena as loud as it had been all night.

Arkansas looked to seal this one with an offensive rebound that led to two Khalif Battle free throws that put it up by two possessions with 17.8 to go, that wouldn't be all for the Commodores, though.

Manjon sliced through the lane for an easy finish and got it to go to cut the lead to two. What happened next was some of Manjon's best magic yet as Malik Presley stole the inbounds pass and got it back to the veteran point guard, who threw in a touch shot in the lane to send this one to overtime and to secure his fourth point in 17 seconds.

Arkansas put an end to the magic that Manjon channeled as it went up 88-81 in overtime and brought the Commodores' season to an abrupt halt.

Three quick takes:

That's a way Vanderbilt hasn't lost much this year

Bad teams find ways to lose and it feels as if Vanderbilt found another one on Wednesday night.

The Commodores led for over 27 minutes of Wednesday night and blew a double-digit lead as it lost its 23rd game of the season.

It looked like Vanderbilt wanted to be there more than Arkansas did, was sharper and had more effort than it did.

Vanderbilt let Arkansas back into the game and saw the talent differential take over.

Add it to the list.

That's the last you'll see of this group. That may not be a terrible thing/ Ven-Allen Lubin

After a season like that change feels inevitable in a multitude of ways.

Even if there isn't a change at head coach, it feels as if that's the last we've seen of a good bit of this group.

Manjon, Taylor and Kamateros have to be done but it also feels as if massive turnover is inevitable with this staff, especially after a season like this.

Vanderbilt's electric point guard will be missed, frankly it's a shame that it ended like this for him.

The rest of this roster needs an overhaul, though.

It's just a matter of whether Vanderbilt loses anyone to the transfer portal that it can't afford to.

Turnover will happen, whether that's a good or bad thing has yet to be seen.

Now we wait on the important things/ Stackhouse just has Mussleman's number.

Now that any remaining hope has been crumpled up and thrown away, it feels as if the important matters now have to be addressed.

Does Stackhouse keep his job?

It's been mixed signals at best with some momentum in favor of Vanderbilt keeping the fifth-year coach for another season. It feels as if this will all come to a decision in the next week or so.

What is decided in that week could be the most important decision in the recent history of Vanderbilt athletics.

It's all in the hands of Vanderbilt administration now.