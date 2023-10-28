At some point, excelling in those areas isn't even enough. Saturday's loss to Ole Miss seems to prove that.

Vanderbilt has largely blamed its losses on not doing little things well or mental mistakes or losing in the margins.

Ole Miss had too many athletes, too much physicality and too much execution. It felt as if Vanderbilt didn't have a chance, it got punched in the face early and didn't respond in an acceptable way.

That response looked more like failing on third down, getting pushed around on the line of scrimmage and having 11 passing yards at halftime.

The talent discrepancy looked about as wide as it had all season on Saturday. Pair that with a team that looked half asleep early on and this happens.

An embarrassing blowout loss.

A game that was never in doubt.

A performance that inspires you to turn on another game or gear up for basketball season.

It's a different week and the same story, except with a far worse offensive outing.

Something's gotta give, Vanderbilt has to find a way to close the talent gap. One or two playmakers on each side of the ball can't do it. The punter can't be the best player.

Nobody learned anything from Saturday's outing, it wasn't surprising. It was yet another punch in the face that brought reality back.

The reality that something needs to change.



