On Wednesday night it resulted in something worse than that; a 81-54 Vanderbilt loss, the Commodores' largest margin of defeat in all of SEC play.

Vanderbilt's trip to Neville Arena ended the same way it has every time a Jerry Stackhouse coached Vanderbilt team has gone there; a Vanderbilt loss.

The loss moved Vanderbilt to 0-7 in Southeastern Conference play, earned Auburn's fanbase a trip to Baumhower's Victory Grille to get an order of gooey fries and represented another low in a season full of them.

This one wasn't within 10 points after the 3:26 mark of the first half. Auburn's lead got up to as much as at one point in the second half.

It was a blowout in every sense of the word. It would've taken a miracle for Vanderbilt to win this one and it didn't feel like that would happen for a second.

Auburn is the class of the league and Vanderbilt is..whatever Vanderbilt is considered to be at this point.

Both of those things were proven on Wednesday night.

Three quick takes:

Ven-Allen Lubin was good but the frontcourt difference was clear

Vanderbilt sophomore forward Ven-Allen Lubin was about as good as anyone could've expected him to be but that wasn't enough.

Not against Johni Broome. Not against Jaylin Williams, or Dylan Cardwell or the rest of Auburn's deep, talented frontcourt.

Lubin finished Wednesday night with 17 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 5-for-11 from the field as well as 6-for-8 from the free-throw line. Vanderbilt can do with that. Just not when it isn't helping Lubin against one of the league's best frontcourts.

As a whole, the Commodores were out-rebounded by 11, gave up second-chance points, got seven of their shots blocked and lost the points in the paint battle 32-22.

Tasos Kamateros and Carter Lang combined for just three rebounds in 18 minutes.

Vanderbilt is significantly undermanned in the frontcourt and that isn't just because Lee Dort was at Curb Event Center on Wednesday night instead of Neville Arena.

Vanderbilt's shooting continued to trend downward and hit a new low

Jerry Stackhouse's team shot 26.8% from the field and 23.5% from 3-point range on Wednesday night.

That's the lowest percentage that Vanderbilt has shot from the field in a game all season.

The Commodores haven't shot over 40% from the field since before SEC play. Stackhouse's team shot exactly 40% from the field in its loss to Alabama.

The ball just doesn't move enough, Vanderbilt doesn't have enough shooters and it doesn't have a true bail out option down low like other teams have.

It's not breaking news or anything of the sort that Vanderbilt's offense has struggled to put together any semblance of a performance that it can win with.

Ask KenPom, who had the Commodores as the 225th most efficient offense in the country heading into Wednesday night.

Saturday's game is one of if not Vanderbilt's best chance for an SEC win

Vanderbilt probably won't be favored on Saturday against Missouri, but for the first time in a few weeks it feels as if that one is winnable for Vanderbilt.

Dennis Gates' team fell to 0-8 in league play on Wednesday night in a game against 10-10 Arkansas that didn't feel particularly close.

That Missouri team is probably better than Vanderbilt but is certainly beatable. The Tigers' guards, particularly Sean East and Tamar Bates, have proven to be capable but perhaps Saturday's matchup can be one in which Vanderbilt isn't overly outmatched in the frontcourt.

What happens at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday could be a real indication as to whether Vanderbilt going 0-18 in the SEC is a realistic thought.