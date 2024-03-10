NASHVILLE, Tenn.--RJ Austin provided an early offensive spark and lefty Devin Futrell turned in a complete-game shutout, leading Vanderbilt (14-3) to a 4-0 win over Illinois State at Hawkins Field on Sunday.

Austin was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Troy LaNeve added a solo home run.

Futrell allowed five hits, struck out seven and threw 74 of his 113 pitches for strikes.

The only two runners Futrell allowed in the first six innings were a first-inning hit batsman and a two-out single in the fifth, the latter of which was erased when Futrell picked him off. His fastball sat between 89-92 and he offset that with three off-speed pitches.

Illinois State threatened in the eighth when Tyler Herron led off with a single to right and with one out, J.T. Soklove reached on an infield single to second. But Shaydon Kubo hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end that.

LaNeve then led off the bottom of the inning with a no-doubter to right.

Austin was the catalyst early, walking to lead off the game, stealing second and scoring on Davis’s two-out single.

In the second, he added a two-out single off pitcher Tanner Perry to score Polk for a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth, his two-out, line-drive single to center scored Polk for a 3-0 advantage.

The Commodores face Indiana at Hawkins Field at 7 Central on Tuesday.