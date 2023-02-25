NASHVILLE, Tenn. --UCLA's Duce Gordon and Darius Perry hit back-to-back home runs off Sam Hliboki as the Bruins evened the series with Vanderbilt with a 3-0 win at Hawkins Field on Saturday.

Kyle Karros added another in the ninth off Thomas Schultz.

Vanderbilt wasted a number of opportunities, stranding (eight) men, including two in each of the first, third and eighth.

The Commodores turned (three) double plays on a mid-40 day, during which the ball didn’t carry after it had rained all morning.

It wasted a good performance from starter Hunter Owen, who went 4 2/3 innings, struck out seven, walked two and allowed just two hits.

Owen’s cutter was tremendous in the first inning, during which he escaped a one-on, one-out jam when first baseman Parker Noland started a double play.

That continued for the rest of the day, until Owen was lifted with two on and two outs in the fifth and two on in favor of Hliboki, who got a ground ball to short to end that.

But after a strikeout of Karros to start the seventh, Gourson and Perry hit long home runs.

UCLA starter Alonzo Tredwell struggled early, hitting two and walking two in the first but giving up no runs thanks to Perry throwing out a pair of would-be base-stealers, including Enrique Bradfield Jr.

Tredwell again allowed two men on in the third—a walk to Bradfield and an RJ Austin single—but struck out RJ Screck and Calvin Hewett to end the inning.

By the fourth, the UCLA right-hander was in a groove, throwing all 12 pitches in the inning for a strike and getting a 1-2-3 inning that included fanning Jonathan Vastine and Noland.