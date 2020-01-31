Big Visits Lined Up on West End
WEEKEND OFFICIALS:
Like last weekend, Vanderbilt will be hosting three transfer visitors, each with a lot of college experience. Two are graduate transfers on the offensive side of the ball, the other is a former All-Sun Belt Conference performer on defense.
FIRST 2020 JR. DAY ON TAP:
The Commodores will also host their first junior day of the year on Saturday, which will feature a handful of key in-state and out-of-state targets, including a prospect that is ranked within the Rivals Top 25 in 2021.
