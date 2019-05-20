NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt’s JJ Bleday has been named SEC Player of the Year and Tim Corbin is the league’s Coach of the Year highlighting the conference’s end-of-year awards, announced Monday.

Bleday becomes the first outfielder and third Commodore to receive the top honor, joining second baseman Tony Kemp (2013) and third baseman Hunter Bledsoe (1999). The coach of the year honor is the third for Corbin, who received the accolade in 2007 and 2013.

Third baseman Austin Martin, who leads the conference in batting average (.432), runs (71) and on-base percentage (.514), was named first-team all-SEC. The sophomore was joined on the prestigious list by Bleday, catcher Philip Clarke and relief pitcher Tyler Brown.

Bleday paced the conference in slugging percentage (.748), home runs (25) and total bases (160). Clarke ranks fourth in the league in RBIs (59) while batting .316. Brown leads the SEC with 13 saves and has limited opponents to a .185 average in a team-high 23 appearances.

Right-hander Kumar Rocker was named to the league all-freshman team after posting a 7-5 record and 4.32 ERA. In his last six starts, all against league opponents, the Athens, Georgia, native went 5-1 with a 3.11 ERA and held opponents to a .226 average in 37.2 innings.

First baseman Julian Infante and Martin were recognized on the conference’s all-defensive team. Infante has not committed an error in 345 chances and has accounted for 328 putouts. Martin managed his transition to the hot corner, logging 118 putouts. The duo has helped Vanderbilt put together an SEC-best .982 fielding percentage, a mark that would set a school record.

Vanderbilt returns to action as the top seed at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, and will open double-elimination play Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. against the winner of No. 8-seed Auburn and No. 9-seed Tennessee. The contest can be seen on the SEC Network.





2019 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt



Pitcher of the Year: Ethan Small, Mississippi State

Freshman of the Year: JT Ginn, Mississippi State

Coach of the Year: Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Garrett Stallings, Tennessee





First-Team All-SEC

C: Philip Clarke, Vanderbilt

1B: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

2B: Justin Foscue, Mississippi State

3B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt

SS: Grae Kessinger, Ole Miss

OF: JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

OF: Alerick Soularie, Tennessee

DH/UT: Nelson Maldonado, Florida

SP: Ethan Small, Mississippi State

SP: Emerson Hancock, Georgia

RP: Tyler Brown, Vanderbilt





Second-Team All-SEC Team

C: Cooper Johnson, Ole Miss

1B: Trevor Ezell, Arkansas

2B: LJ Talley, Georgia

3B: Aaron Schunk, Georgia

SS: Casey Martin, Arkansas

OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

OF: Antoine Duplantis, LSU

DH/UT: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: TJ Sikkema, Missouri

SP: Zack Thompson, Kentucky

RP: Matt Cronin, Arkansas





Freshman All-SEC Team

JT Ginn, SP, Mississippi State

Kumar Rocker, SP, Vanderbilt

Doug Nikhazy, SP, Ole Miss

Cole Henry, SP, LSU

Cole Wilcox, SP, Georgia

Patrick Wicklander, SP, Arkansas

Connor Noland, SP, Arkansas

Ryan Bliss, 2B, Auburn

Christian Franklin, OF, Arkansas

Joseph Menefee, RP, Texas A&M

Kendrick Calilao, 1B, Florida

Brett Kerry, RP, South Carolina





SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Cooper Johnson, Ole Miss

1B: Trevor Ezell, Arkansas*

1B: Julian Infante, Vanderbilt*

2B: LJ Talley, Georgia

3B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt

SS: Cam Shepherd, Georgia

OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

OF: Zach Watson, LSU

P: Garrett Stallings, Tennessee





*Tie (Ties are not broken)