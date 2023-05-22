Kamateros averaged 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 44.9% from the field along with 40.1% from 3-point range in 2022-23.

The 6-foot-8 big man also averaged double-figures in 2021-22.

Kamateros will join the Commodores for his fifth college season and final season of eligibility.

Vanderbilt has one remaining scholarship as Tyrin Lawrence’s decision looms

Breaking down Kamateros’ game:

It feels as if Kamateros gives Vanderbilt much of what it was missing in the frontcourt.

Although the 6-foot-8 big man is a bit undersized to play the five in the SEC, he can stretch the floor more than any of Vanderbilt’s current bigs, is far and away their most experienced big and has the physicality to hold up at the power five level.

Kamateros will largely operate below the rim but adds a dimension to Vanderbilt’s offense with his catch and shoot ability. He’ll be far and away their best five man in the pick and pop.

The South Dakota transfer won’t be the post up threat that Liam Robbins was but he does have physicality, a few go-to moves and standout passing ability for a five man of his size.

Defensively, Ven-Allen Lubin and Lee Dort give Vanderbilt much more as shotblockers and have more switchability. Kamateros’ will be able to hold his own at times because of his physicality but will likely be Vanderbilt’s third best defensive five man.

What helps the five man is his availability, Kamateros cut his fouls per game from 2.7 to 1.4 this past season.

Kamateros is a different type of big but adds another element to Vanderbilt’s frontcourt and has the ability to be effective if he can handle the athleticism and size of the league.