Byington Lands Eighth Transfer, EKU's George Kimble III

Vanderbilt head basketball coach Mark Byington landed his eighth transfer Wednesday, with Eastern Kentucky guard George Kimble III announcing his commitment to the Commodores on his Instagram account.

The good news is the high-scoring 6 foot 2 guard looks to be an impressive addition to the Vandy backcourt after earning Second Team All Atlantic Sun honors as a sophomore -- averaging 18 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and a conference leading 2.6 steals per game.

The bad news is Commodore fans will have to wait another year to see him on the court. Kimble will redshirt the 2025-26 season to rehab a knee injury he sustained in February which cut his season short.

Kimble began his career at the Division II level playing at Eckard College where he averaged 19.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.8 steals and was Sunshine State Conference Freshman of the Year.

Kimble is an uptempo player who can fill in either guard spot, score at all three levels, and create havoc defensively in generating steals. Fans wondering about a player comp can expect Kimble to play a similar role to Jason Edwards.