It's funny how a good couple of weeks can change everything. Two weeks ago, everyone wondered whether VU could make the NCAA Tournament. The Commodores answered with a resounding "yes," winning five of their last six in Southeastern Conference play, and now, VU will be no worse than a two-seed when NCAA play starts next week. Now that VU has clinched, could things snowball a bit? VU has always had a strong arsenal of big wins; the Commodores just needed to add other things--improved RPI, winning SEC record, etc.--to make a run at hosting. It may be too little, too late, but Vandy's late run has given it a nice résumé. I see 14 teams--Florida, Stanford, Georgia, Arkansas, Oregon St., North Carolina, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Florida St., North Carolina St., Clemson, Stetson, Minnesota and Texas--locked in one of the 16 regional hosting spots. From there... well... ? Right now, East Carolina and Connecticut appear to have a leg up on the last two spots. At least that's what D1 Baseball believes, and I tend to agree. But neither are slam dunks. Here are teams 15-29 based on how I'd rank them. The first chart is general RPI data. I included runs scored and allowed per game and the differential; that's not officially a criteria the selection committee uses, but it does take into consideration input from the regional advisory committees, and one would presume that the teams that win by greater margins leave better impressions. I've also included each league's RPI rank.



Win-loss data, with runs scored and allowed per game. (NOTE: MSU's RPI is now 26.)

Here are win-loss records within certain RPI ranges, along with road and neutral records:

RPI data in wins ranges.

Now for top-50 RPI wins, best to worst. The first chart is top eight for each team, followed by 9-18:

Top eight RPI wins within the top 50.

Top 50 wins, best 9-17.

The path

The Commodores definitely don't deserve to host right now. But, with a 29 RPI and a slew of big wins, Vanderbilt may have put itself in position to make it interesting with a stellar week. A win over Texas A&M (RPI: 20) would help. That would move VU up to around 27. Lose that came, and you can forget the conversation. From there, VU's bracket would consist of Georgia (3), Ole Miss (9) and Auburn (12) or Kentucky (25). It would have at least two games against a combination of those four squads. For argument's sake, let's say VU wins the group. With four more wins, the RPI should be in the low-20s, and probably the high teens. But should the committee respect that, the Commodores would check a lot of boxes, including:

- A strength of schedule in the top five overall, and perhaps as high as one or two. - As many as 16 RPI top-25 wins, with a winning record within that group. (That depends on where Kentucky and Mississippi State, Nos. 25 and 26, respectively, in the RPI, finish.) That could rank in the top two or three nationally. - As many as 21 top-50 RPI wins. That could also rank in the top two or three nationally.

OTHER TEAMS TO WATCH