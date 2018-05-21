Can Vanderbilt still host a regional?
It's funny how a good couple of weeks can change everything.
Two weeks ago, everyone wondered whether VU could make the NCAA Tournament. The Commodores answered with a resounding "yes," winning five of their last six in Southeastern Conference play, and now, VU will be no worse than a two-seed when NCAA play starts next week.
Now that VU has clinched, could things snowball a bit?
VU has always had a strong arsenal of big wins; the Commodores just needed to add other things--improved RPI, winning SEC record, etc.--to make a run at hosting.
It may be too little, too late, but Vandy's late run has given it a nice résumé.
I see 14 teams--Florida, Stanford, Georgia, Arkansas, Oregon St., North Carolina, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Florida St., North Carolina St., Clemson, Stetson, Minnesota and Texas--locked in one of the 16 regional hosting spots.
From there... well... ?
Right now, East Carolina and Connecticut appear to have a leg up on the last two spots. At least that's what D1 Baseball believes, and I tend to agree. But neither are slam dunks.
Here are teams 15-29 based on how I'd rank them.
The first chart is general RPI data. I included runs scored and allowed per game and the differential; that's not officially a criteria the selection committee uses, but it does take into consideration input from the regional advisory committees, and one would presume that the teams that win by greater margins leave better impressions. I've also included each league's RPI rank.
Here are win-loss records within certain RPI ranges, along with road and neutral records:
Now for top-50 RPI wins, best to worst. The first chart is top eight for each team, followed by 9-18:
The path
The Commodores definitely don't deserve to host right now.
But, with a 29 RPI and a slew of big wins, Vanderbilt may have put itself in position to make it interesting with a stellar week.
A win over Texas A&M (RPI: 20) would help. That would move VU up to around 27.
Lose that came, and you can forget the conversation.
From there, VU's bracket would consist of Georgia (3), Ole Miss (9) and Auburn (12) or Kentucky (25). It would have at least two games against a combination of those four squads.
For argument's sake, let's say VU wins the group.
With four more wins, the RPI should be in the low-20s, and probably the high teens.
But should the committee respect that, the Commodores would check a lot of boxes, including:
- A strength of schedule in the top five overall, and perhaps as high as one or two.
- As many as 16 RPI top-25 wins, with a winning record within that group. (That depends on where Kentucky and Mississippi State, Nos. 25 and 26, respectively, in the RPI, finish.) That could rank in the top two or three nationally.
- As many as 21 top-50 RPI wins. That could also rank in the top two or three nationally.
OTHER TEAMS TO WATCH
Of course, the Commodores could play lights-out, and it might not matter if a couple of other teams on the list below got hot this week.
If either UConn or East Carolina wins the American Athletic Tournament, that would likely seal up a bid for either. The two are also in opposite sides of the AAC bracket, making for a scenario where both could potentially seal hosting bids by each advancing to the finals.
Within the same tournament, South Florida has an opportunity for the same, though the Bulls are probably below the two aforementioned squads to start.
But if either or both falter, that could open space for someone else.
I'm not sure a team that was .500 in its league has ever hosted, but Auburn has a host-worthy RPI (12), a strong schedule, and 16 top-50 RPI wins. Yes, Auburn is 4-11 against the top 25, but eight of those losses are at Florida, at Arkansas and at Ole Miss, teams that are a combined 86-13 at home. Three or four wins for the Tigers probably make them worthy of hosting.
Mississippi State is much in the same boat with Vanderbilt, except that MSU was 15-15 instead of 16-4. But, State already has a dozen top-25 wins, including an incredible nine in the top nine. Like VU, current RPI (26) is the issue, and like Vandy, it has great opportunity to reel off a number of wins.
South Carolina is probably too far down in the RPI (34), but again, what would four or five huge RPI wins do? The Gamecocks also have an advantage of a 17-13 conference mark, the best of the four SEC schools discussed here.
Duke was seen as a host until the Blue Devils dropped two of three to Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils' Atlantic Coast Conference record of 18-11 isn't as impressive once you consider that Duke plays in the Coastal Division, plus, avoided the No. 1 (Clemson) and 3 (Louisville) teams in the Atlantic Division. Still, Duke's 17 RPI gives the Blue Devils a shot with a good run in conference tournament play this week.
Coastal Carolina went from a possible host to probably on the outside looking in when it's RPI dove to 24 last week. The Sun Belt Tournament won't offer a lot of RPI opportunities, as only Troy (43) is an RPI top-50 squad. Still, if Coastal wins that event while everyone else falters, there may be a chance.
There's been some buzz that Indiana could play its way into a hosting situation with a big week. I'm far less than impressed with the Hoosiers body of work--it's quite possible that they have just two wins over teams that will make the field of 64, and both those wins came over likely be two-seeds. But the NCAA loves its geographical diversity, and with an RPI of 23, winning the Big Ten Tournament could put IU in position.
Of the remaining teams on my chart, I see only UCLA as having a remote chance of stealing a hosting bid. The Bruins play at Oregon State, and so a series win could put them in the picture, while I'd have to think a sweep would probably do it. The Bruins are a better team than their 32 RPI (check out the plus-3.7 run differential per game) and so the combination of a quality RPI and the "eye test" could do the trick should UCLA come out of Corvalis victorious.