Lang averaged 1.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in 11.5 minutes per game during his lone season at Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt freshman forward Carter Lang has entered the transfer portal, per a report from Jamie Shaw.

The 6-foot-9 forward is Vanderbilt's sixth portal entry, but is its first since the hiring of Mark Byington.

Vanderbilt recently secured a commitment from James Madison big man Jaylen Carey, who would largely take up the minutes Lang is leaving if the season started today.

Byington and staff are still actively recruiting in the frontcourt, though.



Vanderbilt has five scholarships open as it looks to rebuild its roster.