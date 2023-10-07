In one of its best remaining opportunities at a Southeastern Conference win, Vanderbilt stayed with Florida early but was outclassed down the stretch in its 38-14 loss to the Gators.

Vanderbilt's playmakers made plays early and gave the Commodores some hope early but as Tom Petty's 'Won't Back Down' blared over the Swamp's loudspeakers, it felt as if the message only applied to one of the two teams on the field.

Florida made its fair share of mistakes but still looked like the better team for the majority of Saturday's contest. In the way it executed, in how it dominated on the line of scrimmage and in how its crowd got behind them.

That marks five-straight losses for Vanderbilt, all with largely the same story.

Small things done poorly, a lack of a run game or defense for it, loads of mistakes at bad times and doubt.

Doubt of whether this group wins another game, doubt that this thing can turn anytime soon. The one thing that shouldn't be doubted is that this can't be an acceptable product week-after-week.

Not in this league. Not with the expectations of bowl eligibility that this team had.

It's felt like the same old Vanderbilt in a year that should've been devoid of that feeling. The standard is and should be higher than that.

As college football's number one team comes into Nashville next week it will feel that way too. Who's to say that it won't the rest of the way.