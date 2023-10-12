Vanderbilt welcomes the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs to Nashville on Saturday, in hopes of snapping a 5-game losing streak. For Georgia, there’s one guy that every defense has their eyes on and that’s tight end Brock Bowers. There are some pundits who consider him to be a strong candidate to be in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. With that in mind, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea understands the challenge ahead for the Commodores’ defense. “He’s obviously one of the best players in the country for a reason.”

Georgia TE Brock Bowers is considered by some to be a Heisman Trophy candidate. (Dale Zanine - USA TODAY Sports)

So far this season, Bowers has 37 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns, including a 138-yard performance last week vs. Kentucky. In the blowout win over the Wildcats, he passed legendary Georgia wide receiver AJ Green with his 24th career receiving touchdown. Bowers is big, strong, and fast, which makes him a matchup nightmare for anyone tasked with covering him. Clark Lea called him a tight end who has receiver-type speed. “He presents matchup problems because he’s big, physical, and fast, like a receiver.” The question becomes, if you’re Vanderbilt’s defense, how do you go about defending one of the best offensive weapons in the country? Clark Le said, “You have to try to create leverage and match up. Have an extra set of eyes or have help that you’re funneling that route to. If you start chasing him down, it will be a long afternoon. We’ve spent time on their base structures, and the way they try to get him the ball, which is any number of ways.” Even with a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo, Georgia has continued to find new ways of getting the ball in the hands of Brock Bowers. Not only will he line up on the line of scrimmage, but he’ll also line up out wide as a wide receiver but, also in the backfield as a running back.



Clark Lea's program has a huge challenge ahead vs. top-ranked Georgia on Saturday. (Doug Engle - Gainesville Sun)

For the Commodores’ defense, they’ll take their shot at defending such a dynamic player on Saturday at 11am at FirstBank Stadium. “We’ll dial in on those and our answers in the next couple of days and take our swing at it. Obviously, he’s a really good player and he’s going to challenge us.” Defensively, the Commodores will have their work cut out for them, but offensively, the same concerns await them when facing up against another talented Georgia defense. Vandy will try to score their first touchdown against the Bulldogs since 2018.

