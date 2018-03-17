Clarksville Northeast linebacker Devon Dillehay is currently flying under the radar of Power 5 programs, but I expect that to change for the Region 7-5A defensive player of the year. In addition to his current offers, the 6-foot-2 and 210-pound linebacker is receiving interest from several programs including Vanderbilt.

“The recruiting process is going great right now. I have offers from Navy, Air Force, Ball State, Tennessee Tech, and Morehead State. Then, I’ve got a lot of interest from schools that I’m going to camp at. Then, I’m headed to Memphis this weekend for their junior day,” said Dillehay.

Dillehay played primarily safety and running back before transferring to Clarksville Northeast as a junior. The transition to linebacker was an easy one as he totaled 144 tackles, 42 tackles for loss, and eight sacks on his way to 5-A all state.

“Before I switched to linebacker, I really didn’t have a main position. I just played wherever the coach wanted me to play that game, so I was happy to find a main position that I could focus on. I feel like my strengths were making my reads and finding the ball. Then, I just used my speed and strength to make the plays. I love how physical you have to be at the linebacker position. It’s what makes me love the position so much,” said Dillehay.

“Right now to improve, I’ve been focusing on gaining weight and getting more flexible in my hips to make me faster. Right now, I run a 4.58 (forty yard dash) and I’m working for a 4.5. I’ve been hitting the weight room hard.”

Dillehay is garnering interest from SEC schools Arkansas, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. He visited West End twice last season, and he is impressed with the Commodore program.

“I loved the facilities and coaches. They seemed to have a strong passion for their players and for getting them developed to where they need to be to win games. I also loved the fans. I could tell there’s a ton of love for Vanderbilt football, so that’s always a plus,” said Dillehay.

The 3-star linebacker will get a chance to play at Vanderbilt Stadium sooner than later. Clarksville Northeast plans to scrimmage star-studded Blackman High School on Dudley Field this spring. It’s an opportunity that excites Dillehay.

“I’m looking forward to the experience. There’s not many teams that I know of get the chance to play at a college stadium at a top tier program like Vanderbilt. I’m also pumped about getting to scrimmage Blackman, as they always have a good team. It’ll be a great opportunity to compete with one of the best teams in the state,” said Dillehay.