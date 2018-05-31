For the fourth time in program history and first since 2015, Morehead State is part of the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles take on Clemson at 5 Central on Friday.

MSU earned an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament field by winning three straight elimination games to claim the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship.



Morehead eliminated Eastern Kentucky and then went on to beat Tennessee Tech with the help of junior Niko Hulsizer's home run in the ninth inning.

Even though the beginning of the season didn't go as planned, the Eagles found a way to win the games that were most important and earned a spot in the big dance.

"It's huge, we went through a lot of ups and downs this season,"senior Eli Boggess said. "It was a tough start to the season but, we figured things out and put it all together at the end and played for each other."

Coming into this season, the expectations were high for a talented club led by coach Mike McGuire.

The Eagles didn't win a conference series until sweeping Belmont on March 17.

"We knew coming into this year that we had the talent to be a regional team, and I am so proud to coach these men," McGuire said after the OVC title game. "All I know is we get to keep playing and we get to keep coaching this great group."

After sweeping Belmont, the Eagles won conference series' against Eastern Illinois, Jacksonville State, SIU Edwardsville, and UT Martin.

In addition to the series wins within the OVC, the Eagles Tennessee in a mid-week game, and took one of three from Kansas.

Morehead started the OVC Tournament with strong with victories over Eastern Kentucky and Southeast Missouri. After a quarterfinal loss to Tennessee Tech, the Eagles won three consecutive elimination games.

"A lot of credit goes to our pitching staff for what they accomplished, but this was a total team title," McGuire said. "Everyone contributed in some way. All I know is we get to keep to keep playing and we get to keep coaching this great group. "

Next stop, Clemson.

The atmosphere at Doug Kingsmore Stadium should be the most difficult regional location McGuire has ever played in.

“Being a guy from South Carolina, I know the passionate fan base Clemson has,” said McGuire. "We are just happy to be in a regional with the setbacks we had with this team with injuries this year. It is quite an accomplishment. Clemson has one of the best bullpens in the country and some power bats, but we will be ready. We have played in these environments before."