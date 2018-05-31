Clemson Regional capsule: Morehead State
For the fourth time in program history and first since 2015, Morehead State is part of the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles take on Clemson at 5 Central on Friday.
MSU earned an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament field by winning three straight elimination games to claim the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship.
Morehead eliminated Eastern Kentucky and then went on to beat Tennessee Tech with the help of junior Niko Hulsizer's home run in the ninth inning.
Even though the beginning of the season didn't go as planned, the Eagles found a way to win the games that were most important and earned a spot in the big dance.
"It's huge, we went through a lot of ups and downs this season,"senior Eli Boggess said. "It was a tough start to the season but, we figured things out and put it all together at the end and played for each other."
Coming into this season, the expectations were high for a talented club led by coach Mike McGuire.
The Eagles didn't win a conference series until sweeping Belmont on March 17.
"We knew coming into this year that we had the talent to be a regional team, and I am so proud to coach these men," McGuire said after the OVC title game. "All I know is we get to keep playing and we get to keep coaching this great group."
After sweeping Belmont, the Eagles won conference series' against Eastern Illinois, Jacksonville State, SIU Edwardsville, and UT Martin.
In addition to the series wins within the OVC, the Eagles Tennessee in a mid-week game, and took one of three from Kansas.
Morehead started the OVC Tournament with strong with victories over Eastern Kentucky and Southeast Missouri. After a quarterfinal loss to Tennessee Tech, the Eagles won three consecutive elimination games.
"A lot of credit goes to our pitching staff for what they accomplished, but this was a total team title," McGuire said. "Everyone contributed in some way. All I know is we get to keep to keep playing and we get to keep coaching this great group. "
Next stop, Clemson.
The atmosphere at Doug Kingsmore Stadium should be the most difficult regional location McGuire has ever played in.
“Being a guy from South Carolina, I know the passionate fan base Clemson has,” said McGuire. "We are just happy to be in a regional with the setbacks we had with this team with injuries this year. It is quite an accomplishment. Clemson has one of the best bullpens in the country and some power bats, but we will be ready. We have played in these environments before."
|Order #, player, cl., pos. (L/R)
|Avg /OBP /slg
|HR - RBI - SB/SBA
|
1. Reid Leonard, Jr., SS (R)
|
.347 /.470 /.471
|
4 - 40 - 2/5
|
2. Niko Hulsizer, Jr., DH (R)
|
.327 / .439/ .635
|
12 - 38 - 3/3
|
3. Braxton Morris, Sr., 2B (R)
|
.374 /.451 /.560
|
7 - 59 - 6/10
|
4. Trevor Snyder, Jr., 1B (R)
|
.337 /.380 /.613
|
18 - 69 - 0/0
|
5. Connor Pauly, Jr., CF (L)
|
.342 /.442 /.536
|
8 - 51 - 5/9
|
6. Eli Boggess, Sr., 3B (R)
|
.319 /.351 /.464
|
4 - 36 - 5/5
|
7. Tyler Niemann, Sr., LF (L)
|
.333 /.407 /.591
|
7 - 42 - 5/6
|
8. Jake Hammon, Jr., RF (L)
|
.364 /.478 /.576
|
9 - 51 - 3/7
|
9. Hunter Fain, Jr., C (R)
|
.205 /.300 /.381
|
7 - 32 - 0/0
From top to bottom, the Morehead State lineup is filled with solid, experienced hitters, a group that has bashed 76 home runs.
The conversation begins and ends with the seniors.
Second baseman Braxton Morris leads the team with a .374 batting average and has the second-most RBI on the year with 59. Morris has been the starting second baseman since his freshman year.
Left fielder Tyler Niemann has been McGuire's swiss army knife throughout his career at MSU due to his versatility as an outfielder and prior experience as a catcher.
First baseman Tyler Snyder isn't a senior, but his team-high 18 home runs, which is tied for 12th most in Division I this season.
|Role-pitcher (R/L)
|IP
|ERA
|K/9
|BB-HBP/9
|Avg.
|
SP1: David Calderon (R)
|
41.2
|
4.10
|
12.8
|
5.4
|
.229
|
SP2: Kyle Cantu (R)
|
64
|
5.63
|
7.1
|
3.6
|
.325
|
SP3: Dalton Stambaugh (L)
|
84.2
|
6.17
|
8.5
|
3.4
|
.298
|
CL: Cory Conway (L)
|
48.2
|
3.70
|
9.3
|
4.1
|
.221
|
RP: J.C. Hatcher (R)
|
36.2
|
5.65
|
8.7
|
6.4
|
.315
|
RP: T.J. Satterly (R)
|
58
|
6.36
|
9.1
|
5.1
|
.248
|
RP: Jake Ziegelmeyer (R)
|
38.2
|
7.91
|
7.7
|
5.4
|
.316
|
RP: David Looney (L)
|
33.1
|
7.02
|
10
|
8.1
|
.256
Pitching has not been the Eagles strong suit in 2018 but, McGuire found ways to mix and match just enough to squeeze into the NCAA Tournament.
Throughout the season, the starting pitcher wasn't decided until moments before first pitch nearly every game.
The starter against Clemson is currently "TBA," but, don't be shocked if you see the veteran David Calderon trot out to the mound Friday night.
It's the most important game for Morehead, and, Calderon has been the most consistent hurler for the Eagles. He holds the lowest ERA at 4.10 and is 2nd on the team in strikeouts at 59.
Redshirt sophomore Dalton Stambaugh leads the team in innings pitched with 84.2 and also has seven victories under his belt as a starter. His youth and inexperience as a starter is what may hold him back from starting in a crucial game against one-seed Clemson.
LHP Cory Conway is only a freshman but, has been called upon by McGuire to close out many of the Eagles' wins. Conway is tied for the team lead in saves with four and may play a huge role in determining how far the Eagles go in the tournament.
A Game 3 starter, if needed, is also undecided. McGuire will have the option of going with Kyle Cantu, Conway, or J.C. Hatcher if they reach the semifinal round.
QUICK FACTS
Record: 37-24 (18-12 OVC)
Home record: 15-8
Coach: Mike McGuire (sixth year at Morehead State, 8 years overall, 187-163)
RPI, SOS: 96, 167
Boyd's World ISIR, SOS: 112, 182
Run differential: 8.4-6.7