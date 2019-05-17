News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 07:54:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach Analysis: Bradley Ashmore

Tluoo2mxdnqsnbpqd2wu
Bradley Ashmore
Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Vanderbilt got their 2020 recruiting class kick-started back in November when Fletcher (Fla.) offensive tackle Bradley Ashmore gave his verbal pledge to the Commodores during a weekend visit for th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}