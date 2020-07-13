 VandySports - Coach's corner: Trevon Thomas
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-13 22:33:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Coach's corner: Trevon Thomas

Trevon Thomas
Trevon Thomas (https://youtube.com)
David Sisk • VandySports
Staff Writer

When Vanderbilt received a commitment from Trevon Thomas over the weekend, we admittedly had some catching up to do on the 5-foot-11 point guard from Ontario, Canada. So when Ro Russell reached out...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}