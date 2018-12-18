VandySports.com takes a closer look at what it means to the Commodores.

Vanderbilt picked up a big graduate transfer commitment from former Ball State quarterback Riley Neal on Monday. He intends to enroll in the spring and be eligible to play immediately.

Kyle Shurmur's prestigious career at Vanderbilt will conclude later this month when the Commodores face Baylor in the Texas Bowl. With Neal now in the fold, it gives Vandy a highly-productive, veteran quarterback to potentially pass the offensive torch to for the 2019 season.

Vanderbilt's current quarterback roster includes Mo Hassan, Allan Walters, Deuce Wallace, and walk-on Jack Bowan. Within that group, Hassan has seen action (40 snaps) this season with most of those being designed run option situations.

Deuce Wallace, who is now back with the program after serving a fall semester suspension due to a violation of university policy, also has playing time under his belt, albeit minimal. Wallace served as a backup to Shurmur in 2017 and appeared in four games (42 snaps) for Vanderbilt during the 2017 season, going 11-22 for 94 yards.

Jamil Muhammad, Vanderbilt's quarterback commitment in this year's class, is expected to sign this month and be a mid-year enrollee. However, it's unlikely that the coaching staff will want to hand the offense over to a true freshman despite being on campus for spring ball.

Even with Wallace's returns and potential talent level of the younger quarterbacks on the roster, Neal will hold a distinct advantage in experience and overall production at the college level.

During his career at Ball State, Neal passed for 7,393 yards (third all-time in school history) with 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions to go along with 1,373 rushing and 15 touchdowns.