 Vanderbilt Commodores Basketball Recruiting - Commodores add commitment from 2021 Rivals100 guard Shane Dezonie
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 19:52:20 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Commodores add commitment from 2021 Rivals100 guard Shane Dezonie

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

Just five days after picking up an offer from Vanderbilt, Shane Dezonie, the No. 81 prospect in the 2021 class has committed to the Commodores.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard was previously committed to Arizona, but reopened his recruiting process on April 27th after the Wildcats fired Sean Miller and hired Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd.

Dezonie becomes the third commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2021 class, joining Tri Cities (Ga.) point guard Peyton Daniels and The Hill School (Pa.) forward Gabe Dorsey.

The Commodores have also added transfer additions Liam Robbins (Minnesota), Rodney Chatman (Dayton), and Terren Frank (TCU) this offseason.

Ejike Obinna, Maxwell Evans, Clevon Brown, DJ Harvey, Issac McBride, and Dylan Disu are players that the Commodores have lost since the end of the season.

Vanderbilt is still awaiting the final decision of All-SEC guard Scotty Pippen, Jr., who entered his name in the NBA Draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0IHdhbnQgdG8gdGhhbmsgR29kIGZvciBldmVyeXRoaW5nIHRo YXQgaGUgaGFkIHB1dCBtZSB0aHJvdWdoIGFuZCB0aGF0IEkgd2lsbCBnbyB0 aHJvdWdo8J+Zj/Cfj70gVGhlIHJlYWwgam91cm5leSBpcyBhYm91dCB0byBi ZWdpbiEgSSB3YW50IHRvIHRoYW5rIENvYWNoIFN0YWNraG91c2UgYW5kIHRo ZSBWYW5kZXJiaWx0IHN0YWZmIGZvciBiZWxpZXZpbmcgaW4gbWUsIEkgd2ls bCBiZSBjb21taXR0aW5nIHRvIFZhbmRlcmJpbHQgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSDwn5ak IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9BbmNob3JE b3duP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQW5jaG9y RG93bjwvYT7impPvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL01Qc2dYN0Ey d3giPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NUHNnWDdBMnd4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFNoYW5lIERlem9uaWUgKEBpYW1zaGFuZWRlem9uaWUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaWFtc2hhbmVkZXpvbmllL3N0YXR1cy8xMzkw MDk1NDYwODU0MDgzNTg3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA2LCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3N4RnJLSXpGTTY0P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

*****

