Just five days after picking up an offer from Vanderbilt, Shane Dezonie, the No. 81 prospect in the 2021 class has committed to the Commodores.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard was previously committed to Arizona, but reopened his recruiting process on April 27th after the Wildcats fired Sean Miller and hired Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd.
Dezonie becomes the third commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2021 class, joining Tri Cities (Ga.) point guard Peyton Daniels and The Hill School (Pa.) forward Gabe Dorsey.
The Commodores have also added transfer additions Liam Robbins (Minnesota), Rodney Chatman (Dayton), and Terren Frank (TCU) this offseason.
Ejike Obinna, Maxwell Evans, Clevon Brown, DJ Harvey, Issac McBride, and Dylan Disu are players that the Commodores have lost since the end of the season.
Vanderbilt is still awaiting the final decision of All-SEC guard Scotty Pippen, Jr., who entered his name in the NBA Draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.
