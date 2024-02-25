NASHVILLE, Tenn.—A defensive meltdown followed by a grand slam contributed to Gonzaga’s eight-run seventh inning, as the Bulldogs knocked off Vanderbilt, 9-8, at Hawkins Field on Sunday.

The Bulldogs’ Jordan Hamberg hit a grand slam off freshman Alex Kranzler, capping a stunning comeback that held up when the Commodores’ (5-3) ninth-inning rally ended with Jonathan Vastine striking out looking.

Vanderbilt out-hit Gonzaga, 12-9, but made two errors and left 10 on base to the Bulldogs’ six, and missed a chance at a series sweep.

Troy LaNeve led the Commodores with three hits and tied Jack Bulger with two RBIs.

Vanderbilt starter Devin Futrell went five innings, allowing one run on three hits.

The Commodores had breezed through the Gonzaga lineup, facing just 14 hitters between the third and sixth innings, with Sam Hliboki working a scoreless sixth.

But Gonzaga had three consecutive singles to start the inning and then, after a sacrifice fly scored the inning’s first run, the Commodores, just after pulling Hliboki for Kranzler, had a defensive meltdown.

It began when shortstop Jonathan Vastine ranged up the middle in an attempt to take a single away from Vincent Temesary. Vastine made a great play on the ball but second baseman Jayden Davis couldn’t handle the flip, and the play went as a fielder’s choice as a second run scored.

Third baseman Davis Diaz couldn’t a chopper from Donovan Ratfield, scoring another run.

Next, Gonzaga’s Josh Hankins lined one off the glove of first baseman Braden Holcolmb that glanced into right field, cutting the lead to 8-5.

Hamberg then lifted a Kranzler pitch high into the alley to right-center, and perhaps with the help of a strong wind, left the park to give Gonzaga a 9-7 lead.

"We let Kranzler down, obviously," coach Tim Corbin said afterwards.

The Commodores got two on with nobody out in the seventh but couldn’t scratch. They got a run back in the ninth and had two on for Vastine, who watched a close 3-2 pitch near the outer corner of the plate, for strike three.

Vanderbilt hosts Indiana State at 4:30 on Tuesday at Hawkins Field. The Commodores have played all their games at home this season.