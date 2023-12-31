Commodores close nonconference play with a dominant win
Four double-digit scorers pushed Vanderbilt to take down Radford, 80-53.
Vanderbilt's press forced seven turnovers midway through the first quarter, with four of them being steals. The intensity of defense was vital since Vanderbilt was shooting at 29% five minutes into the game.
The defense was able to turn into offense as the Commodores went on a 16-0 run over three and a half minutes. Vanderbilt ended the first quarter up by 14 points.
The Commodores continued with solid shooting in the second quarter, scoring at 47%. Vanderbilt topped Radford through the first 20 minutes, 45-32.
Jordyn Cambridge, Iyana Moore and Justine Pissott each had 10 points at halftime.
Vanderbilt opened up the second half attacking the paint. Its first three baskets in the second half all came from driving.
The third quarter was all Commodores. Vanderbilt shot 76.9% in the third quarter and scored 25 points. It also limited Radford to seven points.
Vanderbilt carried its large lead into the fourth quarter and closed it out with no problem. All 10 players who saw action found themselves scoring, which contributed to the Vanderbilt victory, 80-53.
Three quick takes
Hot from three
Vanderbilt recorded 10 3-pointers, a team high for threes on the season. The Commodores were averaging 6.5 3-pointers per game coming into the contest. Six of the 10 3-pointers made came in the first half.
Five players got in on the action, with each of them hitting two triples. Aga Makurat, Justine Pissott, Jordyn Cambridge, Iyana Moore and Ryanne Allen were the deep threats.
The Commodores shot 41.7% from three, hitting 10 of their 24 attempts.
Scoring all around
Vanderbilt had scoring contributions from all over the roster. Shea Ralph used 10 of her players today and all 10 of those players scored.
Four players were double-digit scorers, and Khamil Pierre was just a point away. Jordyn Cambridge led the way in scoring with 18 points.
Sacha Washington finished with 12 points. Justine Pissott and Iyana Moore recorded 10 points each.
Take what's yours
Once again, Vanderbilt forced plenty of turnovers. It forced Radford to commit 24 turnovers.
Not only did forcing turnovers come easy for the Commodores, but it seemed they stripped the ball away whenever they felt like it.
Vanderbilt recoded 17 steals today, which surpasses its average of 11.8 steals per game. Its average of 11.8 steals per game is 19th among NCAA teams.
Jordyn Cambridge grabbed eight of those steals. Cambridge also moved up to second on the all-time steals list at Vanderbilt, surpassing 294.