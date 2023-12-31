Four double-digit scorers pushed Vanderbilt to take down Radford, 80-53.

Vanderbilt's press forced seven turnovers midway through the first quarter, with four of them being steals. The intensity of defense was vital since Vanderbilt was shooting at 29% five minutes into the game.

The defense was able to turn into offense as the Commodores went on a 16-0 run over three and a half minutes. Vanderbilt ended the first quarter up by 14 points.

The Commodores continued with solid shooting in the second quarter, scoring at 47%. Vanderbilt topped Radford through the first 20 minutes, 45-32.

Jordyn Cambridge, Iyana Moore and Justine Pissott each had 10 points at halftime.

Vanderbilt opened up the second half attacking the paint. Its first three baskets in the second half all came from driving.

The third quarter was all Commodores. Vanderbilt shot 76.9% in the third quarter and scored 25 points. It also limited Radford to seven points.

Vanderbilt carried its large lead into the fourth quarter and closed it out with no problem. All 10 players who saw action found themselves scoring, which contributed to the Vanderbilt victory, 80-53.



