Commodores in the NFL: Week 1 Results
VandySports.com takes a look at how the Pro Commodores performed in this past weekend's NFL action.
Zach Cunningham - Texans
- Tallied eight tackles in a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Don't forget about that dude Zach Cunningham. pic.twitter.com/ZDJvbgS3NP— Texans Thoughts (@Texans_Thoughts) September 11, 2020
Zach Cunningham barrels over Darrel Williams in protection pic.twitter.com/Nu9HMt4ePW— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 11, 2020
Casey Hayward - Chargers
- Registered 12 tackles and two passes defended in the Chargers 16-13 win over the Bengals.
Stephen Weatherly - Panthers
- Started at defensive end and tallied four tackles in the Panthers' 34-30 loss to the Raiders.
Trent Sherfield - Cardinals
- Didn't register any stats in the Cardinals 24-20 win over the 49ers.
Oren Burks - Packers
- Burks only played three snaps in the Packers 42-34 win over the Vikings.
Tre Herndon - Jaguars
- Had four tackles and one pass defended in the Jaguars 27-20 win over the Colts.
Khari Blasingame - Titans
- Did not record any stats in Tennessee's 16-14 win over Denver on Monday night.
Adam Butler - Patriots
- Tallied three tackles in the Patriots 21-11 win over the Dolphins.
Spencer Pulley - Giants
- Pulley is listed as a backup center on the Giants depth chart as they dropped their Monday night game to the Steelers 26-16.
Ke'Shawn Vaughn - Buccaneers
- Was fourth on the depth chart entering the 2020 season and did not play in the Buccaneers 34-23 loss to the Saints.
Justin Skule - 49ers
- Entered the 2020 season as the backup at left tackle, the 49ers lost their season opener to the Cardinals 24-20.
Joejuan Williams - Patriots
- Recorded two tackles and had one pass defended in the Patriots 21-11 win over the Dolphins.
Joejuan Williams helps end that drive with a PBU on third down while covering Mike Gesicki. That's how Williams gets on the field this year: covering tight ends well.— Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 13, 2020
Joejuans Williams making plays for the @Patriots pic.twitter.com/M1ylPR93vx— Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) September 13, 2020
Devin McCourty said Joejuan Williams "played really well today." Said the Patriots put a lot of Williams' plate (playing a hybrid safety role, covering Gesicki) and he was up to the challenge. Williams was in coverage on Jackson's game-sealing INT.— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 13, 2020