VandySports.com takes a look at how the Pro Commodores performed in this past weekend's NFL action.

Zach Cunningham with a solid start to the 2020 campaign (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

Zach Cunningham - Texans

- Tallied eight tackles in a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Don't forget about that dude Zach Cunningham. pic.twitter.com/ZDJvbgS3NP — Texans Thoughts (@Texans_Thoughts) September 11, 2020

Zach Cunningham barrels over Darrel Williams in protection pic.twitter.com/Nu9HMt4ePW — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 11, 2020

Casey Hayward - Chargers

- Registered 12 tackles and two passes defended in the Chargers 16-13 win over the Bengals.

Stephen Weatherly - Panthers

- Started at defensive end and tallied four tackles in the Panthers' 34-30 loss to the Raiders.

Trent Sherfield - Cardinals

- Didn't register any stats in the Cardinals 24-20 win over the 49ers.

Oren Burks - Packers

- Burks only played three snaps in the Packers 42-34 win over the Vikings.

Tre Herndon - Jaguars

- Had four tackles and one pass defended in the Jaguars 27-20 win over the Colts.

Khari Blasingame - Titans

- Did not record any stats in Tennessee's 16-14 win over Denver on Monday night.

Adam Butler - Patriots

- Tallied three tackles in the Patriots 21-11 win over the Dolphins.

Spencer Pulley - Giants

- Pulley is listed as a backup center on the Giants depth chart as they dropped their Monday night game to the Steelers 26-16.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn - Buccaneers

- Was fourth on the depth chart entering the 2020 season and did not play in the Buccaneers 34-23 loss to the Saints.

Justin Skule - 49ers

- Entered the 2020 season as the backup at left tackle, the 49ers lost their season opener to the Cardinals 24-20.

Joejuan Williams - Patriots

- Recorded two tackles and had one pass defended in the Patriots 21-11 win over the Dolphins.

Joejuan Williams helps end that drive with a PBU on third down while covering Mike Gesicki. That's how Williams gets on the field this year: covering tight ends well. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 13, 2020

Joejuans Williams making plays for the @Patriots pic.twitter.com/M1ylPR93vx — Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) September 13, 2020