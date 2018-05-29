Commodores in Top 6 for Devin Boddie
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
One of Vanderbilt's most wanted in-state targets is now down to six schools. On Monday, Whitehaven (Tenn.) athlete Devin Boddie announced that Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Purdue, Virginia...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news