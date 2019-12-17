Vanderbilt picked up their second verbal commitment of the day on Tuesday in Mandeville (La.) wide receiver Will Sheppard.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect picked up an offer from the Commodores back on November 17th and took an official visit to West End two weekends ago.

He chose the Commodores over multiple group of five offers that included - Colorado State, Army, Air Force, South Alabama, UTSA, Texas State, Tulane, and others.

Sheppard becomes the 14th commitment for the Commodores in the 2020 recruiting class.