NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt received 495 points and enters its 2020 campaign ranked No. 2 in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason poll, the publication announced Monday.

The Commodores, who were picked to finish second by the publication a season ago, are among five Southeastern Conference programs in the top nine. Louisville is ranked No. 1 in the poll – the Commodores and Cardinals will meet May 5 at Hawkins Field.

Vanderbilt has been ranked inside the top 10 in 10 consecutive seasons. During that stretch, the Commodores have captured two national titles and advanced to the College World Series four times.

The Dores will play a combined 18 games against preseason top-25 teams including three-game series against No. 6 Mississippi State, No. 7 Georgia, No. 11 LSU and No. 14 Florida. South Alabama, who Vanderbilt opens home play against Feb. 18-19, is ranked No. 23.

Team banquet scheduled for Feb. 1

The Vanderbilt baseball program is set to host its annual team banquet Feb. 1 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville.

Head coach Tim Corbin will introduce the 2020 student-athletes and staff while also celebrating the program’s 2019 national championship season and individual award winners. The event is scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. with the start of a silent auction which runs until 7:15 p.m.

Student-athletes are scheduled to sign team autographs from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Tickets are available by visiting VUCommodores.com and can also be purchased at the ticket office in McGugin Center. For a fifth consecutive year, admission is priced at only $50 and includes a buffet-style dinner and complimentary valet parking (subject to availability at hotel).