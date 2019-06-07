It was more of the same for Vanderbilt in the Nashville Regional. Vandy (52-10), now winners of 12 in a row and of 25 of its last 26, beat Indiana State (twice) and Ohio State by a combined 28-8. That came on the heels of VU's four-game run to the Southeastern Conference Tournament title--against four teams also playing in super regionals this weekend--by a combined 36-14. It begs the question of whether anyone can stop the Commodores, who've essentially been hot all season. VU's longest losing streak is two, which happened twice, both times on the road (at Georgia, at Texas A&M). It's up to Duke to prevent Vanderbilt from getting to the College World Series. But, it'll come at Hawkins Field, where the Commodores, 31-5 on their home turf, were even tougher.



Different days, different offensive heroes

Vanderbilt lineup Player B Pos R/27 Avg/OBP/slg HR-RBI 1. Austin Martin R 3B 13.6 .410.502/.603 6 - 36 2. J.J. Bleday L RF 13.5 .353/.467/.739 26 - 68 3. Ethan Paul L SS 8.7 .325/.392/.579 9 - 70 4. Philip Clarke L C/DH 7.5 .306/.387/.479 7 - 65 5. Pat DeMarco R CF 7.1 .298/.376/.503 5 - 43 6. Stephen Scott L LF 11.4 .335/.456/.579 11 - 53 7. Harrison Ray R 2B 5.8 .275/.343/.406 2 - 36 8. Ty Duvall L DH/C 8.7 .294/.433/.444 5 - 40 9. Julian Infante R 1B 6.2 .246/.350/.491 11 - 36 PH1. Isaiah Thomas R OF 12.3 .378/.415/.703 3 - 10 PH2. Cooper Davis L OF 8.2 .333/.444/.425 0 - 19 PH3. Jayson Gonzalez R 3B 10.9 .364/.478/.455 1 - 10 PH4. Walker Grisanti L OF 12.0 .333/.462/.667 1 - 6 PH5. Dominic Keegan R C 2.9 .190/.292/.238 0 - 1 PH6. Kiambu Fentress R OF 4.7 .125/.417/.125 0 - 0

Media attention has centered around Austin Martin and J.J. Bleday; Bleday was the fourth player selected in Monday's MLB Draft and a Golden Spikes finalist, while Martin is right there with Bleday in terms of production.

But the Commodores have never been a two-trick pony on offense, and more than ever, that showed last week, when Martin and Bleday had--for them--slow weekends. Julian Infante was the Nashville Regional MVP after swatting three home runs and three doubles. Ty Duvall had the biggest hit in the title game, expanding a one-run lead with a sixth-inning grand slam against Indiana State. Pat DeMarco was 4 for 11 with four walks and four runs scored. And while Harrison Ray (1 for 9, two walks) wasn't great in the regional, the junior entered the regional hitting at maybe a career-best level for three weeks. The top of the lineup should hit better this weekend. And if the bottom three continue to rake as they have, the Commodores may be impossible to beat. VU's top four off the bench combined to produce about as much as anyone besides Bleday and Martin. However, excepting Walker Grisanti's playing an inning in the field, the bench didn't see action in the regional.

Vanderbilt pitching Role Pitcher T IP ERA/CERA FP - K - HR% SP1 Drake Fellows R 100 3.87 - 3.78 12 - 27 - 1.8 SP2 Kumar Rocker R 78.1 3.08 - 2.73 6 - 23 - 0.6 SP3 Mason Hickman R 80.1 2.12 - 1.83 8 - 33 - 1.6 SP4 Patrick Raby R 71.1 2.90 - 3.93 14 - 23 - 0.9 CL Tyler Brown R 40.2 2.66 - 1.63 5 - 35 - 0.6 RP1 Hugh Fisher L 34.2 3.37 - 3.99 17 - 29 - 1.3 RP2 Jake Eder L 34.1 2.88 - 2.31 12 - 26 - 1.4 RP3 Ethan Smith R 30 3.30 - 2.05 17 - 33 - 0.8 RP4 Zach King L 35.2 6.31 - 4.81 18 - 26 - 0 RP5 A.J. Franklin L 13.2 7.24 - 6.26 23 - 23 - 2.9 RP6 Jackson Gillis L 7 5.14 - 5.17 20 - 20 - 0 RP7 Chance Huff R 17.1 6.75 - 4.67 20 - 25 - 0

Vanderbilt pitching has been decidedly hot or cold in postseason play, but more the former than the latter. The most encouraging recent sign has been VU's consistent starting pitching. VU has announced Drake Fellows and Kumar Rocker as its No. 1 and No. 2 starters for the weekend. Fellows threw a complete game last weekend and has given up two runs in his last two starts, which has spanned 15 innings, while Rocker has given up two runs in 11 2/3 postseason innings. While Rocker hasn't been great in every start, you'd have to go back 10 outings to find one that was a disaster. Mason Hickman, who was great in both postseason starts, is likely the No. 3, if needed. Hickman has gone at least five innings and given up three runs or fewer in eight of his 10 starts. The others came when he gave up four in seven innings against Western Kentucky, and the April 30 start against Tennessee Tech, where he allowed one run in four innings and was removed with a 15-1 lead. Right-handed reliever Jake Eder has been outstanding over the last month and increasingly trusted in high-leverage situations. Hugh Fisher and Ethan Smith are dominant arms who've been lights-out more often than not in the season's second half. And Zach King comes off a Sunday in which he threw his two best innings of the year. The question now is what gets out of closer Tyler Brown, who earlier this week was named one of six finalists for Stopper of the Year. Brown has pitched 26 times this season and given up a run--earned or otherwise--just four times. One of those game in Saturday's Indiana State game, during which Brown gave up a ninth-inning homer--his first of the season--and then fell apart from there. It's likely nothing more than a one-off bad outing, but Brown's velocity was down two or three miles per hour from its normal mid-90s, so it's something to watch.

