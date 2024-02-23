Vanderbilt got home runs from Jack Bulger, Jayden Davis and Braden Holcomb and strong pitching from Carter Holton and Greysen Carter as the Commodores hammered Gonzaga, 12-2, in eight innings at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday.

Holton went five innings, allowed two runs and struck out eight, getting the win. Carter got a three-inning save in a scoreless outing.

Davis led Vanderbilt with three hits--part of Vanderbilt's 14--drove in three and scored three. Bulger and Holcomb each drove in two for the Commodores (4-2), who won on Holcomb's walk-off blast in the eighth, his first collegiate hit.

Vanderbilt trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth, but rallied for four runs. One scored on an error on a ball off the bat of Jonathan Vastine, a would-be double-play ball that was booted and led to an unearned run off starter Liam Paddack.

Holton breezed through the first five hitters he faced, racking up four strikeouts with a pitch mix that included a fastball that sat at 93. But the lefty fell out of rhythm for a spell, sandwiching two singles around a pair of walks and finally getting out of the inning when catcher Alan Espinal threw out Peyton Miller as he attempted to steal second.

Vandy broke it open in the sixth with three runs, the biggest blow coming on Bulger's one-out blast.

Carter was dominant, sitting 101-103 with his fastball when he entered in the sixth. He struck out three and allowed just three singles and more importantly, no walks.

Vanderbilt cleared the bench late. Freshman Colin Barczi pinch-hit to lead off the eighth and scored on Holcomb's blast, which measured 412 feet and came off the bat at 107 miles an hour before leaving the park just to the right of dead-center.

The teams play again Saturday, with first pitch coming at 2 Central at Hawkins Field.