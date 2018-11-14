Crowley signed at an 8:30 a.m. ceremony at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. Disu followed that up with a school ceremony of his own at Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville, Texas at 5:00 P.M.

Wednesday was a big day for the Vanderbilt basketball program. One the opening day of the Early Signing Period, its two verbal commits of the 2019 Class, Dylan Disu and Austin Crowley officially became Vanderbilt Commodores.

Crowley signed at an 8:30 a.m. ceremony at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. Disu followed that up with a school ceremony of his own at Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville, Texas at 5:00 P.M.

Crowley, a 6-foot-4 guard who is originally from Mississippi, committed to the Commodores back on August 28. He chose them over Minnesota and Ole Miss.

The four-star is ranked No. 111 in his class.

Rivals’ Eric Bossi, who hails from Kansas City, watched him workout recently, and gave us a couple of reports.

"I was pretty taken by the strides that Austin Crowley looks to be making. He's always had skill, been a crafty shot maker and capable of playing some stretches at the point. But, he's added strength and it's amazing what 15 pounds does for his confidence. He's playing through contact more, has improved his pick and roll reads and is on track to play minutes as a freshman in Nashville."

He also chose Crowley as the one player in America whose signing was bigger than originally anticipated.

"I watched Vanderbilt-bound shooting guard Austin Crowley work out and, wow, he’s much better than I had realized. He’s always been a smooth scorer, but he’s really gotten much stronger, he’s gotten better off the dribble and he’s improved his all-around game. I felt he would be a good player in Nashville, but he looks more ready to contribute as a freshman than I previously thought."

