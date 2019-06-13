Like Vanderbilt, Louisville has emerged from nowhere as one of college baseball's most consistent and best programs over the last dozen years. The Cardinals head to Omaha for the fifth time. After stumbling through much of May--Louisville lost six of its last 11 in that month, before losing its regional opener to Illinois State on June 1--they're playing great baseball. Louisville's won five in a row, including a demolition of East Carolina by 14-1 and 12-0 scores last weekend. The Louisville Courier-Journal's Dominique Yates opines it may be Louisville's second-best team ever. It enters with an impressive résumé: a 49-16 record and an Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship. For the fourth time in five years, it's a top-eight seed in the NCAA Tournament. All success has come under coach Dan McDonnell, who won his 600th game at the school in this year's regional. The opener with Vanderbilt will be a challenge for both teams. VU beat the Cardinals, 6-1, in Louisville on May 7. But that was a mid-week game, and both teams will throw different starting pitchers in this one. The Cardinals last went to Omaha in 2017. VU is 25-10-1 against Louisville, most of those wins coming before either program much mattered. The teams have met eight times in the NCAA Tournament, each winning four. The last came in Omaha in 2014, when VU's eventual national title team defeated the Cardinals, 5-3, in its CWS opener.

Louisville lineup Player B Po R/27 Avg/OBP/slg HR - RBI 1. Lucas Dunn R CF 8.2 .309/.406/.406 1 - 24 2. Logan Wyatt L 1B 11.1 .291/.458/.470 9 - 53 3. Tyler Fitzgerald R SS 8.7 .324/.397/.490 7 - 64 4. Alex Binelas L 3B 10.9 .307/.396/.651 14 - 59 5. Jake Snider L LF 7.1 .289/.384/.395 1 - 34 6. Danny Oriente R DH 7.7 .330/.407/.436 1 - 48 7. Drew Campbell L RF 7.2 .297/.380/.423 2 - 36 8. Justin Lavey R 2B 6.5 .298/.367/.377 3 - 31 9. Zeke Pinkham L C 8.7 .320/.453/.430 1 - 16 PH1 Henry Davis R C 8.2 .283/.348/.400 3 - 22 PH2 Zach Britton L C/OF 7.3 .285/.366/.469 5 - 28 PH3 Trey Leonard L OF 7.5 .264/.365/.377 1 - 9 PH4 Ethan Stringer R OF 4.5 .289/.384/.395 1 - 34 PH5 Jared Poland R IF 3.5 .211/.270/.368 1 - 18

The Cardinals score 7.8 runs per 27 outs, compared to VU's 8.9. College teams usually score about 10 percent more runs than they "should"--the R/27 formula was developed at an MLB level, and college defenses aren't as good--but the Cards scored 19 percent more than expected, compared to VU's nine. Vandy also played a tougher schedule. In other words, VU's offense is better, and probably better by a bigger margin than face value. But Louisville's is still elite. The Cardinals put the ball in play more often, striking out 15 percent of the time vs. VU's 19. The main difference is power: Vandy bashed 93 homers to Louisville's 51, 157 doubles to the Cards' 137 and had one fewer triple than Louisville's 20. However, the Cardinals have an elite power source in freshman third baseman Alex Binelas, and two good ones in first baseman Logan Wyatt and shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald. Binelas is projected as a first-round pick for 2021, while Wyatt (second round to the Giants) and Fitzgerald (Giants, fourth) should soon be playing professionally. Wyatt's an advanced hitter, walking 1.5 times for every strikeout. The trio have 50 doubles and triples between them. Add left fielder Jake Snyder's 20, and the Cardinals, who took first 391 times via free passes and stole 106 bases in 131 tries, are well-suited to T.D. Ameritrade Park's 375-foot alleys and a center field marker 408 feet from home. Second baseman Justin Lavey (.347) led the Cardinals in average in ACC play.



Louisville pitching Role Pitcher Th IP ERA-CERA FP - K - HR% SP1 Reid Detmers L 107.1 2.85 - 1.82 8 - 39 - 2.6 SP2 Nick Bennett L 73.2 4.40 - 4.33 10 - 23. - 3.1 SP3 Bobby Miller R 76 3.91 - 2.98 14 - 26 - 2.2 SP4 Luke Smith R 59.2 4.37 - 3.49 12- 17 - 1.5 CL Michael McAvene R 30.1 2.67 - 1.62 10 - 41 - 2.7 RP1 Michael Kirian L 29.1 2.47 - 2.28 9 - 32 - 0.8 RP2 Adam Elliott L 30.1 2.64 - 3.05 14 - 23 - 0.8 RP3 Bryan Hoeing R 60 2.70 - 2.44 8 - 27 - 1.2 RP4 Jack Perkins R 32.3 4.18 - 3.17 15 - 26 - 1.4 RP5 Smay Smiddy R 23.1 2.31 - 1.95 18 - 28 - 1.0 RP6 Jared Poland R 18 4.50 - 2.69 15 - 29 - 0 RP7 Garrett Schmeltz L 12 3.75 - 3.74 12 - 25 - 0 RP8 Carter Lohman L 9.2 4.65 - 2.65 22 - 18 - 1.8

The Commodores draw lefty Reid Detmers--who struck out 162 hitters this year--in the opener, and if they knock him out, they'll face a bullpen that can roll out one great arm after another. That includes closer Michael McAvene (seven saves) who was suspended for four games following an umpire's overreaction to McAvene's brief protest over a called ball in a regional game, but is back for the start of Omaha. Detmers pitched better than his ERA showed, and was consistent. He succeeds more based on movement than velocity (here's a good scouting report from the Courier-Journal). Teams hit .178 against him and he allowed 0.95 runners per inning. The sophomore went five innings in all but one start, though never exceeded eight, and didn't go more than seven in his last 10 starts. He faded down the stretch, allowing six runs against Virginia, five vs. Clemson and four against Illinois State, in three of four starts heading into the super regional. He rebounded to throw seven innings of one-run ball against East Carolina last weekend. The staff has many more pieces behind him. McAvene dominated all year, giving up 0.89 runners per inning thanks to a fastball that's touched 100. Behind him is an elite set-up man in Michael Kirian, and another good one in fellow lefty Adam Elliott. Right-hander Bryan Hoeing is well suited for long relief, having gone at least three innings 10 times this season. The Cardinals also have potential 2021 first-rounder Jack Perkins, who started the mid-week game against Vandy and gave up two runs in three innings, in the bullpen. The relative weakness may be the rotation after Detmers, but there's still talent. VU could see right-hander Bobby Miller, a potential top-five round pick next year, at some point.

Louisville, by the numbers