It was a struggle, but the Commodores ended up exactly where everyone had expected from the beginning. Behind a 19-strikeout no-hitter from Kumar Rocker and a five-home-run offensive explosion the next day, Vanderbilt overcame a 1-0 Nashville Super Regional deficit against Duke to win the last two games and advance to the College World Series. It's another bullet point on an impeccable résumé. The Commodores (54-11) tied a school record for single-season wins, set by their legendary 2007, 2011 and 2013 squads. This is the only one of those four teams to win the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament titles and also advance to Omaha. Vanderbilt, winners of 27 of its last 29, has been tested in almost every way. Now, it's time to see if it's up for the biggest task of them all--bringing home the program's second national title--in an eight-team, tournament field that begins with Louisville on Sunday. VU's 9-1 record against the field--including a perfect 6-0 against its side of the bracket--suggests it is, but it's also the first CWS appearance for any Commodore player.

Vanderbilt batting order and bench Player B Po R/27 Avg/OBP/slg HR - RBI 1. Austin Martin R 3B 13.7 .410/.503/.619 8 - 42 2. J.J. Bleday L RF 12.8 .350/.464/.717 26 - 69 3. Ethan Paul L SS 8.6 .323/.393/.517 9 - 71 4. Philip Clarke L C/DH 7.4 .303/.386/.480 8 - 68 5. Pat DeMarco R CF 6.9 .293/.370/.511 6 - 46 6. Stephen Scott L LF 11.6 .339/.460/.591 12 - 55 7. Harrison Ray R 2B 6.1 .282/.357/.412 2 - 36 8. Ty Duvall L DH/C 8.6 .294/435/.447 5 - 41 9. Julian Infante R 1B 6.0 .246/.344/.492 12 - 39 PH1 Isaiah Thomas R OF 11.5 .368/.405/684 3 -10 PH2 Cooper Davis L OF 7.9 .331/.441/.421 0 - 19 PH3 Walker Grisanti L OF 12.6 .333/.462/.667 1 - 6 PH4 Jayson Gonzalez R 3B 10.3 .357/.471/.446 1 - 10 PH5 Dominic Keegan R C 3.9 .227/.320/.273 0 - 1 PH6 Kiambu Fentress R OF 1.7 .125/.417/.125 0 - 0

The Commodores continue to rake at a phenomenal clip, shattering the long-held school record of 491 runs in a season (2007) with the 550 they've scored this year. VU's lineup balance is such that No. 9 hitter Julian Infante won Nashville Regional MVP and has smashed four home runs in NCAA Tournament play. The pressing question is whether right fielder J.J. Bleday can get his power stroke going again. Teams have gone to a four-outfielder shift against Bleday and pitched him inside repeatedly. While Bleday is still getting on base at a high clip, it's been mostly singles and walks. The shift has achieved its desired effect in getting Bleday to pop up often--he's done it seven times in his last five games, most of them to infielders--and has endured a seven-game homeless streak. On the other hand, leadoff man Austin Martin has gotten back to his normal ways--and then some on Sunday, smashing a pair of home runs--reaching base seven of nine times this weekend. And then, there are the Commodores whose contributions don't always get noticed. Ty Duvall reached base six times in the super regional. Second baseman Harrison Ray, who's played his best ball in the last month, was on eight times. The junior, who struck out 26 times and walked just six last year, has begun a remarkable transformation in terms of plate patience lately, walking seven times and striking out three in the NCAA Tournament. It's a scary lineup, made scarier by the fact than either of Pat DeMarco or Stephen Scott can go on a home-run binge for a week or two at at time, and that Ethan Paul (71 RBIs) and Philip Clarke (68) have been consistent run-producers. It'll be interesting to see how the offense plays in T.D. Ameritrade Park, with its 375-foot power alleys and a 408-foot center field marker. It could take some home runs away--VU hit 93 this year--but VU also bashes doubles (157) and triples (19) with regularity, and has stolen 77 of 97 bases.

Vanderbilt pitching Role Pitcher T IP ERA-CERA FP - K - HR% SP1 Drake Fellows R 104 4.15 - 4.05 13 - 26 - 2.0 SP2 Kumar Rocker R 87.1 3.50 - 2.57 7 - 27 - 0.6 SP3 Mason Hickman R 84.2 2.23 - 1.93 8 - 34 - 2.1 SP4 Patrick Raby R 73.1 2.82 - 3.89 14 - 24 - 0.9 CL Tyler Brown R 41.2 2.59 - 1.56 5 - 35 - 0.6 RP1 Hugh Fisher L 34.2 4.41 - 4.50 18 - 28 - 1.2 RP2 Jake Eder L 34.1 2.88 - 2.31 12 - 26 - 1.4 RP3 Ethan Smith R 33 3.27 - 1.86 16 - 34 - 0.7 RP4 Zach King L 37.2 5.97 - 4.49 17 - 26 - 0 RP5 A.J. Franklin L 14.2 10.43 - 7.97 24 - 21 - 2.5 RP6 Chance Huff R 18.1 6.38 - 4.40 20 - 24 - 0 RP7 Jackson Gillis L 7 5.14 - 5.17 20 - 20 - 0

Talk this week--and deservedly so--centered on Kumar Rocker's unbelievable 19-strikeout, complete-game, no-hit effort against Duke on Saturday. Much of the pitching chatter before that revolved around whether Mason Hickman would supplant Patrick Raby in the rotation (which he did). The story for Omaha may be whether Drake Fellows can pitch at a high level. The good news: Fellows has given VU a "quality start"--defined as three earned runs or less in at least six innings--twice. He missed another by one-third of an inning at Texas A&M. And it's hard to hold the Auburn start (five innings, four earned runs) against Fellows due to wet conditions during which baseball shouldn't have been played. Fellows has also thrown complete games twice: a shutout against Florida and a two-run game against Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament opener. The bad news: The OSU start was just one of two quality starts for Fellows over his last six, though that includes Auburn. Over that stretch, he's allowed 26 earned runs in 34 1 /3 innings. His last start, the seven-run, four-inning outing against Duke, was his second-worst of the season. Fellows has been resilient throughout his career, and followed his worst start (3 2/3, seven earned vs. South Carolina) with a terrific seven-inning, one-run, 11-strikeout game against Missouri. Vandy needs more of the same in its Omaha opener against a great-hitting Louisville squad. It's also been a mixed bag for the VU staff lately, though more good than bad. The bad: A.J. Franklin was ineffective--one inning, six runs--in his last appearance. The lefty hasn't capitalized on his terrific relief appearance at Louisville last month. Lefty Hugh Fisher, who was on the verge of becoming a dominant arm after being unscored upon in five straight outings, has given up at least one run in five of his last six appearances, allowing 11 earned runs over 8 1/3 innings in that time. The good: Patrick Raby was nearly perfect in his first two innings of relief on Sunday before resuming again after a lengthy weather delay. Tyler Brown's horrible outing against Indiana State in the regional may, indeed, have been a pitch-tipping issue: Brown threw a perfect ninth to clinch the super regional while striking out two. That's the only outing of the last 12 during which Brown's been touched for a run. And though Hickman was just okay against Duke--four innings two runs, both on homers, three walks and nine Ks--he hasn't allowed more than four runs in a start this season, and has done that just once. Also watch for Ethan Smith and Jake Eder to have roles. Eder hasn't allowed an earned run in his last five outings, over a total of 10 2/3 innings. Smith's logged 14 2/3 innings in his last seven appearances, striking out 21 hitters while walking four and hitting three and allowing just seven hits. Lefty Zach King also seems to be earning coach Tim Corbin's trust again, throwing at least an inning in each of his last five outings and allowing a run just once.

Vanderbilt, by the numbers